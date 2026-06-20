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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/20/2026
San Francisco Education & Student Activism

We the Peoples

Blue colored flyer listing We the Peoples human rights education panels, 1:30pm, Saturday June 20th, SFPL Park Branch library logos & photos
original image (1545x1999)
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Date:
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
San Francisco Public Library - Park Branch (8133 Page Street)
Please join us for an afternoon of human rights education and discussion in San Francisco - organized by Joshua Cooper (AIUSA Legislative Coordinator, Director / Lecturer at Hawai'i Institute for Human Rights, University of Hawai'i and representing UNA - USA Hawai'i) who will be visiting us in San Francisco on Saturday, June 20th from Hawai'i for an impactful afternoon of panel discussions on: Human Rights Education in the USA; Universal Periodic Review 4th Cycle; Climate Change & Human Rights; Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Implementation; Global Alliance for Human Rights: California Contributions to the Global Call!

You can RSVP using this link: bit.ly/wepeoples or the QR code on the attached flyer!
Or just drop by on Saturday at the San Francisco Public Library (Park Branch, 1833 Page Street in the Haight) between 1:30pm - 3:30pm.

Please see the flyer for more information and please bring community members, family and friends! Looking forward to seeing you there!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-the-people...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 18, 2026 9:22AM
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