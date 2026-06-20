We the Peoples

Date:

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time:

1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Gavrilah

Location Details:

San Francisco Public Library - Park Branch (8133 Page Street)

Please join us for an afternoon of human rights education and discussion in San Francisco - organized by Joshua Cooper (AIUSA Legislative Coordinator, Director / Lecturer at Hawai'i Institute for Human Rights, University of Hawai'i and representing UNA - USA Hawai'i) who will be visiting us in San Francisco on Saturday, June 20th from Hawai'i for an impactful afternoon of panel discussions on: Human Rights Education in the USA; Universal Periodic Review 4th Cycle; Climate Change & Human Rights; Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Implementation; Global Alliance for Human Rights: California Contributions to the Global Call!



You can RSVP using this link: bit.ly/wepeoples or the QR code on the attached flyer!

Or just drop by on Saturday at the San Francisco Public Library (Park Branch, 1833 Page Street in the Haight) between 1:30pm - 3:30pm.



Please see the flyer for more information and please bring community members, family and friends! Looking forward to seeing you there!