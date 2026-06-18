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Tohono Nation Files Lawsuit Over Plans to Seize Tribal Land for Border Wall

by Brenda Norrell
Thu, Jun 18, 2026 8:41AM
The Tohono O'odham Nation filed a federal lawsuit to halt the seizure of tribal land for the border wall, pointing out that the United States government is disregarding tribal sovereignty and construction will destroy O'odahm sacred sites and impact ceremonies and religious practices.
The Tohono O'odham Nation filed a federal lawsuit to halt the seizure of tribal land for the border wall, pointing out that the United St...
original image (1280x720)
Tohono Nation Files Lawsuit Over Plans to Take Tribal Land for Border Wall

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, June 18, 2026

The Tohono O'odham Nation filed a federal lawsuit to halt the seizure of tribal land for the border wall, pointing out that the United States government is disregarding tribal sovereignty and construction will destroy sacred sites and impact ceremonies and religious practices.

"The Nation has not consented to the construction of a border wall or associated infrastructure across its Reservation," the Tohono O'odham Nation said in the lawsuit.

The Tohono O'odham Nation said the construction would destroy petroglyphs that are "perpetual prayers,"and disrupt the lives of O'odham families who live on both sides of the border.

"The construction of the border wall and associated infrastructure will severely disrupt the Nation’s cross-border community and family ties. It will destroy sacred peaks upon which the O’odham have prayed for generations. It will destroy petroglyphs that constitute “perpetual prayers," the lawsuit states.

"It will destroy access to specific Saguaro cacti that O’odham communities and their ancestors have used for generations," the lawsuit states.

Tohono O'odham Nation Vice Chairwoman Carla Johnson said that the Department of Homeland Security contractors will be trespassing if their plans proceed. Johnson said U.S. Border Patrol and Customs is expected to be given the contract in the next few weeks.

Breaking news. Continue reading at Censored News.

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/06/tohono-nation-files-lawsuit-over-plans.html

Photo: U.S. contractors bulldoze land for border wall near Ajo, Arizona.
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/06/toh...
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