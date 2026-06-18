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"No Name Slate" Wins Teamster White Ballot Election At National Convention In Vegas
At the national convention of the Teasmters in Las Vegas a "No Name Slate" won a white ballot election which means that there will be no election by the rank and file for election of all national officers. The TDU which is supported by Labor Notes called for a white ballot to prevent a rank and file vote for president. Teamsters from the Fearless slate spoke out about why they are running, what happened to them and the future of the Teamsters and all workers.
"No Name Slate" Wins Teamster White Ballot Election At National Convention In Vegas
A "No Name Slate" at the Teamster national convention was elected with a white ballot on June 16, 2026 despite strong challenges from the Fearless slate. The slate members talk about what happened and the critical issues facing Teamsters and all workers in the United States. Labor Notes supported Teamsters For A Democratic Union TDU also supported a white ballot for the Sean O'Brien slate so there would be no election for the rank and file. They also had a celebration party during the 2026 Labor Notes convention in Chicago.
Additional Media:
Teamster Fearless Presidential Candidate Richard Hooker Jr. On The Results of IBT Election
https://youtu.be/yKHdQ1HNCko
Richard Hooker Jr. & Teamsters In S. Cal Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle & The Fight For Democracy
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down UniLect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY
TDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For Endorsement
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k
The Fight Against Racism, The UPS Contract &Trump With IBT162 UPS Retired Teamster Howard Williamson
https://youtu.be/Wr34fChDkPQ
If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & Democracy
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
Who’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.
https://joeallen-60224.medium.com/whos-afraid-of-teamsters-mobilize-bd535f76bbcc
Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
The War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU
Trump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer
https://youtu.be/WHel-KHg38k
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
No Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’Brien
https://youtu.be/CRojgiotU2c
The Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/Cc9cm13WEr4
The UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/SHbhk97VTzM
The 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With Amazon
https://youtu.be/D1h6vGwW2os
UPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Richard Hooker
https://youtu.be/aEEJWBYkdfA
Where Is Sean?
https://youtu.be/RcE1XHhA3q4
A Missed Opportunity? A Closer Look at the Teamster-UPS Agreement
https://socialistproject.ca/2023/08/missed-opportunity-closer-look-teamsters-ups/
Stop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "Fuck Gavin Newsom”
https://youtu.be/oLJadfSMEgU
Challenging IBT Hoffa's Support For Trump's Tariffs - IBT VP John Palmer Opposes Trade War
https://youtu.be/XNCurXu37nI
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
A "No Name Slate" at the Teamster national convention was elected with a white ballot on June 16, 2026 despite strong challenges from the Fearless slate. The slate members talk about what happened and the critical issues facing Teamsters and all workers in the United States. Labor Notes supported Teamsters For A Democratic Union TDU also supported a white ballot for the Sean O'Brien slate so there would be no election for the rank and file. They also had a celebration party during the 2026 Labor Notes convention in Chicago.
Additional Media:
Teamster Fearless Presidential Candidate Richard Hooker Jr. On The Results of IBT Election
https://youtu.be/yKHdQ1HNCko
Richard Hooker Jr. & Teamsters In S. Cal Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle & The Fight For Democracy
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down UniLect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY
TDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For Endorsement
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k
The Fight Against Racism, The UPS Contract &Trump With IBT162 UPS Retired Teamster Howard Williamson
https://youtu.be/Wr34fChDkPQ
If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & Democracy
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
Who’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.
https://joeallen-60224.medium.com/whos-afraid-of-teamsters-mobilize-bd535f76bbcc
Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
The War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU
Trump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer
https://youtu.be/WHel-KHg38k
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
No Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’Brien
https://youtu.be/CRojgiotU2c
The Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/Cc9cm13WEr4
The UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/SHbhk97VTzM
The 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With Amazon
https://youtu.be/D1h6vGwW2os
UPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Richard Hooker
https://youtu.be/aEEJWBYkdfA
Where Is Sean?
https://youtu.be/RcE1XHhA3q4
A Missed Opportunity? A Closer Look at the Teamster-UPS Agreement
https://socialistproject.ca/2023/08/missed-opportunity-closer-look-teamsters-ups/
Stop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "Fuck Gavin Newsom”
https://youtu.be/oLJadfSMEgU
Challenging IBT Hoffa's Support For Trump's Tariffs - IBT VP John Palmer Opposes Trade War
https://youtu.be/XNCurXu37nI
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/yKHdQ1HNCko
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