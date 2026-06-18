At the national convention of the Teasmters in Las Vegas a "No Name Slate" won a white ballot election which means that there will be no election by the rank and file for election of all national officers. The TDU which is supported by Labor Notes called for a white ballot to prevent a rank and file vote for president. Teamsters from the Fearless slate spoke out about why they are running, what happened to them and the future of the Teamsters and all workers.

"No Name Slate" Wins Teamster White Ballot Election At National Convention In VegasA "No Name Slate" at the Teamster national convention was elected with a white ballot on June 16, 2026 despite strong challenges from the Fearless slate. The slate members talk about what happened and the critical issues facing Teamsters and all workers in the United States. Labor Notes supported Teamsters For A Democratic Union TDU also supported a white ballot for the Sean O'Brien slate so there would be no election for the rank and file. They also had a celebration party during the 2026 Labor Notes convention in Chicago.Additional Media:Teamster Fearless Presidential Candidate Richard Hooker Jr. On The Results of IBT ElectionRichard Hooker Jr. & Teamsters In S. Cal Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle & The Fight For DemocracyCalifornia Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down UniLectIBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect ServicesTDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For EndorsementThe Fight Against Racism, The UPS Contract &Trump With IBT162 UPS Retired Teamster Howard WilliamsonIf Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & DemocracyWho’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In ChicagoThe War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John PalmerTrump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John PalmerPossible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van DeusenNo Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’BrienThe Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John PalmerThe UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John PalmerThe 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With AmazonUPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Richard HookerWhere Is Sean?A Missed Opportunity? A Closer Look at the Teamster-UPS AgreementStop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "Fuck Gavin Newsom”Challenging IBT Hoffa's Support For Trump's Tariffs - IBT VP John Palmer Opposes Trade WarProduction Of Labor Video Project