STOP Strangling Cuba! Brazil, Lula Break The US Oil Blackade Of Cuba

Date:

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

UFCLP

Location Details:

San Francisco Brazilian Consulate

300 Montgomery St.

San Francisco

STOP Strangling Cuba

Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade!

Rally to Break the Oil Brockade of Cuba

Thursday, June 18, 2026

12:00 Noon

At: Brazilian Consulate

300 Montgomery St. SF

The criminal economic blockade of Cuba by the United States is

aimed at crushing the people of Cuba and recolonizing the country

for the billionaires and former Cuban capitalists. Hunger and death

in Cuba is a direct result of Trump and the US war on Cuba.

In Brazil, Oil workers who are members of National Federation of

Oil Workers (FNP) rallied on February 26, 2026 at the headquar-

ters of the state owned oil company Petrobras to demand that the

company send oil shipments to Cuba and break the blockade. It is

time for Brazil and the Lula government to call a halt to this US im-

perialist blockade of Cuba and for Brazil to immediately ship the oil.

Lula & Brazilian Government Send Oil To Cuba NOW!

Join The Rally Action At San Francisco Brazilian Consulate

At 300 Montgomery St. SF

Initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party