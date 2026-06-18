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Indybay Feature
STOP Strangling Cuba! Brazil, Lula Break The US Oil Blackade Of Cuba
Date:
Thursday, June 18, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
San Francisco Brazilian Consulate
300 Montgomery St.
San Francisco
300 Montgomery St.
San Francisco
STOP Strangling Cuba
Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade!
Rally to Break the Oil Brockade of Cuba
Thursday, June 18, 2026
12:00 Noon
At: Brazilian Consulate
300 Montgomery St. SF
The criminal economic blockade of Cuba by the United States is
aimed at crushing the people of Cuba and recolonizing the country
for the billionaires and former Cuban capitalists. Hunger and death
in Cuba is a direct result of Trump and the US war on Cuba.
In Brazil, Oil workers who are members of National Federation of
Oil Workers (FNP) rallied on February 26, 2026 at the headquar-
ters of the state owned oil company Petrobras to demand that the
company send oil shipments to Cuba and break the blockade. It is
time for Brazil and the Lula government to call a halt to this US im-
perialist blockade of Cuba and for Brazil to immediately ship the oil.
Lula & Brazilian Government Send Oil To Cuba NOW!
Join The Rally Action At San Francisco Brazilian Consulate
At 300 Montgomery St. SF
Initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade!
Rally to Break the Oil Brockade of Cuba
Thursday, June 18, 2026
12:00 Noon
At: Brazilian Consulate
300 Montgomery St. SF
The criminal economic blockade of Cuba by the United States is
aimed at crushing the people of Cuba and recolonizing the country
for the billionaires and former Cuban capitalists. Hunger and death
in Cuba is a direct result of Trump and the US war on Cuba.
In Brazil, Oil workers who are members of National Federation of
Oil Workers (FNP) rallied on February 26, 2026 at the headquar-
ters of the state owned oil company Petrobras to demand that the
company send oil shipments to Cuba and break the blockade. It is
time for Brazil and the Lula government to call a halt to this US im-
perialist blockade of Cuba and for Brazil to immediately ship the oil.
Lula & Brazilian Government Send Oil To Cuba NOW!
Join The Rally Action At San Francisco Brazilian Consulate
At 300 Montgomery St. SF
Initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 17, 2026 10:07PM
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