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View events for the week of 6/24/2026
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Community and Connection: Building Our Community's Future and Keeping Public Funds Local

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Public Bank East Bay
Location Details:
CoBiz Richmond, 1503 Macdonald Ave Suite A, Richmond, CA.
Why does the East Bay struggle to fund affordable housing, small businesses, and climate solutions while billions of our public dollars continue flowing to billionaires and Wall Street?
Join Public Bank East Bay on June 24 in Richmond for an evening of conversation and connection about how we can build local economic power and invest in the future of our communities and neighborhoods.

Please RSVP at https://luma.com/ul57gsog so we can be sure to have substantial refreshments for everyone.

Wednesday, 6-7:30p June 24
CoBiz Richmond, 1503 Macdonald Ave Suite A, Richmond, CA.

Bring a friend, meet neighbors and advocates, share ideas, and ask questions.

We'd love to have you there!
For more information: https://luma.com/ul57gsog
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 17, 2026 4:08PM
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