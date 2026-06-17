Teamster Philadelphia Local 623 secretary-treasurer Richard Hooks Jr. ran for president of the Fearless slate and the slate was unable to get on the ballot at the Teamster convention in Las Vegas. Hooker Jr. spoke out about the election at Las Vegas and the violations of the rules and election laws by President Sean O'Brien and the issue of inferred cameras which are causing tumors and cataracts for Teamster drivers.

Richard Hooker Jr. IBT 623 Secretary Treasurer who was running for president of the IBT on the Fearless slate talked about the results of the election and election violations determined by the election supervisor by President Sean O'Brien.This statement was made on 6/16/26Additional Media:Richard Hooker Jr. & Teamsters In S. Cal Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle & The Fight For DemocracyCalifornia Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down UniLectIBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect ServicesTDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For EndorsementThe Fight Against Racism, The UPS Contract &Trump With IBT162 UPS Retired Teamster Howard WilliamsonIf Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & DemocracyWho’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In ChicagoThe War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John PalmerTrump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John PalmerPossible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van DeusenNo Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’BrienThe Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John PalmerThe UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John PalmerThe 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With AmazonUPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Richard HookerWhere Is Sean?A Missed Opportunity? A Closer Look at the Teamster-UPS AgreementStop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "Fuck Gavin Newsom”Challenging IBT Hoffa's Support For Trump's Tariffs - IBT VP John Palmer Opposes Trade WarProduction of Labor Video Project