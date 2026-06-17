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U.S. Labor & Workers

Teamster Fearless Presidential Candidate Richard Hooker Jr. On The Results of IBT Election

by LVP
Wed, Jun 17, 2026 9:47AM
Teamster Philadelphia Local 623 secretary-treasurer Richard Hooks Jr. ran for president of the Fearless slate and the slate was unable to get on the ballot at the Teamster convention in Las Vegas. Hooker Jr. spoke out about the election at Las Vegas and the violations of the rules and election laws by President Sean O'Brien and the issue of inferred cameras which are causing tumors and cataracts for Teamster drivers.
Teamster Philadelphia Local 623 secretary-treasurer Richard Hooks Jr. ran for president of the Fearless slate and the slate was unable to...
original image (3468x1849)
Richard Hooker Jr. IBT 623 Secretary Treasurer who was running for president of the IBT on the Fearless slate talked about the results of the election and election violations determined by the election supervisor by President Sean O'Brien.
This statement was made on 6/16/26

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Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/yKHdQ1HNCko
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