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(Theatrical Play) They Have Names: Hind Rajab in Her Voice
Date:
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
AACC
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95126
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95126
Arab American Cultural Center invites you to an evening of
Music and Theater
They Have Names: Hind Rajab-In Her Voice
A witness performance by: Fadia Issa
Written and Directed By: Mo Sati
SYNOPSIS:
They Have Names: Hind Rajab — In Her Voice is a Theatrical Act of spoken word that centers the life of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl taken in Gaza in 2024. The piece rejects reenactment and spectacle. Instead it moves as ritual — built from childhood memory, poetic testimony, and sacred silence — insisting she is not a headline, not a number, not a symbol, but a child with a name, a world, and dreams. Intertwined in the play will be music.
Saturday, June 20th, 2026
Door Open at 5:30pm
Program Starts at 6:00pm
Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95124
Tickets: $10 ea (No one turned away for lack of funds).
https://tinyurl.com/SJ-Hind-Play
Music and Theater
They Have Names: Hind Rajab-In Her Voice
A witness performance by: Fadia Issa
Written and Directed By: Mo Sati
SYNOPSIS:
They Have Names: Hind Rajab — In Her Voice is a Theatrical Act of spoken word that centers the life of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl taken in Gaza in 2024. The piece rejects reenactment and spectacle. Instead it moves as ritual — built from childhood memory, poetic testimony, and sacred silence — insisting she is not a headline, not a number, not a symbol, but a child with a name, a world, and dreams. Intertwined in the play will be music.
Saturday, June 20th, 2026
Door Open at 5:30pm
Program Starts at 6:00pm
Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95124
Tickets: $10 ea (No one turned away for lack of funds).
https://tinyurl.com/SJ-Hind-Play
For more information: https://tinyurl.com/SJ-Hind-Play
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 17, 2026 9:45AM
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