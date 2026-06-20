Arab American Cultural Center invites you to an evening ofMusic and TheaterThey Have Names: Hind Rajab-In Her VoiceA witness performance by: Fadia IssaWritten and Directed By: Mo SatiSYNOPSIS:They Have Names: Hind Rajab — In Her Voice is a Theatrical Act of spoken word that centers the life of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl taken in Gaza in 2024. The piece rejects reenactment and spectacle. Instead it moves as ritual — built from childhood memory, poetic testimony, and sacred silence — insisting she is not a headline, not a number, not a symbol, but a child with a name, a world, and dreams. Intertwined in the play will be music.Saturday, June 20th, 2026Door Open at 5:30pmProgram Starts at 6:00pmArab American Cultural Center3968 Twilight DriveSan Jose, CA 95124Tickets: $10 ea (No one turned away for lack of funds).