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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/20/2026
Palestine South Bay Arts + Action

(Theatrical Play) They Have Names: Hind Rajab in Her Voice

Flyer for the Hind Rajab play, including QR code for purchasing tickets.
original image (1072x1600)
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Date:
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
AACC
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95126
Arab American Cultural Center invites you to an evening of
Music and Theater

They Have Names: Hind Rajab-In Her Voice
A witness performance by: Fadia Issa
Written and Directed By: Mo Sati

SYNOPSIS:
They Have Names: Hind Rajab — In Her Voice is a Theatrical Act of spoken word that centers the life of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl taken in Gaza in 2024. The piece rejects reenactment and spectacle. Instead it moves as ritual — built from childhood memory, poetic testimony, and sacred silence — insisting she is not a headline, not a number, not a symbol, but a child with a name, a world, and dreams. Intertwined in the play will be music.

Saturday, June 20th, 2026
Door Open at 5:30pm
Program Starts at 6:00pm

Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95124
Tickets: $10 ea (No one turned away for lack of funds).
https://tinyurl.com/SJ-Hind-Play


For more information: https://tinyurl.com/SJ-Hind-Play
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 17, 2026 9:45AM
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