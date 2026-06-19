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Demo at the “israeli” consulate
Date:
Friday, June 19, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
NAG & the revolutionary love brigade
Location Details:
456 Montgomery St
‼️ The terrorist apartheid colony is daily murdering, kidnapping, torturing and dispossessing people in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon. Come and show the zionist entity that the Bay Area is sick of all their crimes.‼️
🔻 Friday, June 19, 2026 (and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
FREE LEBANON 🇱🇧
🔻 Friday, June 19, 2026 (and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
FREE LEBANON 🇱🇧
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 17, 2026 8:59AM
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