Demo at the “israeli” consulate

Date:

Friday, June 19, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

NAG & the revolutionary love brigade

Location Details:

456 Montgomery St

‼️ The terrorist apartheid colony is daily murdering, kidnapping, torturing and dispossessing people in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon. Come and show the zionist entity that the Bay Area is sick of all their crimes.‼️



🔻 Friday, June 19, 2026 (and every Friday!)

🔻 10:30am-12pm

🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF

“israeli” Consulate



‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️

FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸

FREE LEBANON 🇱🇧