From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
June 17th burglary anniversary of Watergate complex
Photo of Carl Bernstein, Katherine Graham, and Bob Woodward.
June 17th burglary anniversary of Watergate complex
Anniversary of the burglary of the Democratic National Committee
By Lynda Carson - June 17, 2026
The June 17th, 1972, burglary of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters at Washington, D.C.’s Watergate complex led to the downfall and resignation of President Richard M. Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick from office in the White House, resulting in the fame, and fortune of Washington Post journalist’s Bob Woodward, and Carl Bernstein.
Nixon’s operatives known as the plumbers were associated with Nixon’s 1972 re-election campaign. They were caught burglarizing the DNC, and Woodward and Bernstein’s in-depth reporting eventually uncovered the Watergate scandal leading to the resignation of the notorious President Nixon from office.
A security guard named Frank Wills, became historically known for his actions in foiling the June 17, 1972 break-in of the DNC, at the Watergate complex, after he discovered that a burglary was taking place.
Watergate has often been considered the greatest presidential scandal in the history of the Unites States, but compared to the on-going scandals of the fascist, White Supremacist, convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, Trump has been leaving Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick, in the dust.
Reportedly, “Legendary investigative journalist and author Bob Woodward grew up in Wheaton, Illinois, after being born in nearby Geneva. His father, Alfred E. Woodward, was a prominent lawyer and later the chief judge of the 18th Judicial Circuit Court.”
That’s right. Bob Woodward, the son of Judge Alfred E. Woodward, was raised in Wheaton, Illinois, and resided in a 2 story house with his brother, and his sister Wendy Woodward near some tennis courts, barely one block away from Northside Park in Wheaton.
Bob Woodward went to Central High High School in Wheaton, the same high school that John and Jim Belushi went to before he discharged from the Navy, and applied for a job as a reporter for the Washington Post.
Back in those days, Wheaton was known as a small right-wing Republican town, and Evangelist Billy Graham was famous in Wheaton, for his activities at Wheaton College. Alcohol was illegal in Wheaton at the time, and many of the teenagers turned to pot and LSD to get high on, since it was easier to get drugs in Wheaton at the time, than alcohol was.
While a reporter for the Washington Post during the years leading up to the resignation of Nixon from the White House presidency, Bob Woodward’s sister, Wendy Woodward, would have parties at times with her school friends at her father Judge Alfred Woodward’s home.
Wendy used to hang out with her friends at Yankee Doodle Burgers in Wheaton years ago, and was part of what was known as the Doodle Gang at the time. As it turned out, her friends Bernie Webber, Bruce Gregory and another person were caught robbing a gas station on Route 59 outside of Wheaton one evening, and were sentenced to prison by her father Judge Alfred Woodward.
However, before going to prison, Webber and Gregory were at a few parties at Wendy’s home with many of her other friends, during the same period that Bob Woodward was investigating and reporting on the notorious activities of Nixon, and the Nixon Regime. Among those attending Wendy’s parties, it included Kenny Heiden a.k.a. Scratch of Wheaton, who later married Bob’s younger sister Wendy. Eugene Heiden, an older brother of Kenny Heiden a.k.a. Scratch, used to ride around in a limo with Bob Woodward in Washington D.C., when he would go there.
If Nixon found out that a couple guys sentenced for robbery were welcomed at some parties where Bob Woodward used to live, at the home of his father Judge Alfred Woodward, Nixon may have tried to use that information as leverage to get Bob Woodward off of his back as the Watergate scandal unfolded.
But as history has revealed, that did not occur. Bob Woodward’s investigations and reporting on the Watergate scandal, led to the downfall and resignation from office of President Richard M. Nixon.
Congratulations to journalist Bob Woodward, on this 54th anniversary of the Watergate break-in leading to the downfall and resignation of Richard M. Nixon from the presidency of the United States.
Hopefully, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump may follow the footsteps of Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick, leading to his downfall, and resignation from the office of the President of the United States, before he declares that the our country will be re-named the United States of Trump.
Below is an old photo of Lord and Lady Q, Billiards a.k.a. the Pool Hall in Wheaton, where John Belushi and his brother Jim Belushi could be found at times many years ago.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network