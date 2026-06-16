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View events for the week of 7/5/2026
Palestine South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Yoga for Palestine

Yoga for Palestine flyer
original image (1724x1724)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, July 05, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Sharat Lin, RYT
Location Details:
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
A fundraiser for Ride for Palestine
All proceeds go to the Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)

Do something good for the children of Gaza and yourself at the same time!


The children (and adults too) have suffered unimaginable trauma over the past 3 years.

All donations for this yoga class will benefit the Middle East Children's Alliance through the Ride for Palestine. MECA (mecaforpeace.org) has a decades-long history of successfully providing drinking water, night lighting, opportunities for children in Gaza to learn, play, and heal, and so much more throughout war and blockades.

Sharat Lin has joined the Ride4FreePalestine bicycle team on July 19th riding from Berkeley to Richmond. Scan the QR code to donate whatever you wish to MECA. URL: https://oal.lu/yz5ze

Sharat is a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) and will lead gentle yoga class with optional opportunities for more challenging poses and sequences. No experience necessary. Bring your own mat if you have one. If not, we will have a few extra mats. Also bring your own water bottle and a towel for extra cushioning.

Two class times are available! Space is limited.
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 16, 2026 10:02PM
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