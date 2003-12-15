Enterprise Drop ICE! National Campaign Launch Call

Date:

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

many orgs

Location Details:

Enterprise is renting kidnapping vehicles to ICE agents and profiting off the violent deportations of our community members.



Without corporate partners, it would be impossible for ICE to sleep, eat, or move around. We'll discuss strategies used to pressure and disrupt corporations across the country. Learn lessons from organizers in the streets and on the frontlines and gain a toolkit of actions you can take.



This event will be recorded. RSVP to receive the recording.