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Enterprise Drop ICE! National Campaign Launch Call
Date:
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
many orgs
Location Details:
Enterprise is renting kidnapping vehicles to ICE agents and profiting off the violent deportations of our community members.
Without corporate partners, it would be impossible for ICE to sleep, eat, or move around. We'll discuss strategies used to pressure and disrupt corporations across the country. Learn lessons from organizers in the streets and on the frontlines and gain a toolkit of actions you can take.
This event will be recorded. RSVP to receive the recording.
Without corporate partners, it would be impossible for ICE to sleep, eat, or move around. We'll discuss strategies used to pressure and disrupt corporations across the country. Learn lessons from organizers in the streets and on the frontlines and gain a toolkit of actions you can take.
This event will be recorded. RSVP to receive the recording.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 16, 2026 7:44PM
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