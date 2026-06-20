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Indybay Feature
San Francisco's Gold Rush Century: a walking tour
Date:
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
In 1893 Frederick Jackson Turner proposed the Frontier Thesis, namely that with the end of substantial homesteading opportunities due to land enclosures, the American Dream mythos was at an end and a new era of reactionary domination by the land-owning class was predictable. At hand were the socio-economic ideas of San Francisco journalist Henry George, however, ready to reconstruct the American Dream, albeit in a robustly democratic, communitarian way.
Come along on a FREE walking tour that explores San Francisco's Gold Rush century, the 19th, tracing the evolution of the city from an Ohlone fishing village to an apocalyptic metaphorically charred Jericho.
Come along on a FREE walking tour that explores San Francisco's Gold Rush century, the 19th, tracing the evolution of the city from an Ohlone fishing village to an apocalyptic metaphorically charred Jericho.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 16, 2026 5:31PM
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