Land, Villains, and Revolutionaries: a walking tour

Date:

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel

312 Mason Street

San Francisco

If you're up for a thought-provoking two and three-quarters hours that's about ideas as much as fascinating historical figures, you'll be thrilled by the intellectual panorama presented!



In 1879 a San Francisco newspaperman and social philosopher proposed a revolutionary piece of public policy to fix the glaring wealth divide in the United States. Treat land values as community property. Within 10 years he had sold 3 million copies of his book, upset the British Empire, run for mayor of New York City as organized labor's champion, and engaged the Pope in public discourse on the rights of humanity. I refer to Henry George, today buried in the index of economic texts, but nevertheless deserving a hearing.



Come along on a walking tour surveying San Francisco social movement history on the way to introducing you to America's antidote to the Trump-cult, landlordism, and sham-in-ism . . . which is to explode binary economic thinking, maintaining that the Earth constitutes a distinct third leg in diagnosing the problem of the wealth divide.



On this fast-paced walk, you'll meet the Black Panthers, the American Indian Movement, the LGBTQ quest for full citizenship, the money reform dilemma, Sun Yat-sen and China's democracy movement, and many more stories of those seeking liberation in the distinctive San Francisco spirit that outrages complacency.



Along the way we'll discover a way to honor labor, humanity, and the quest for civic life.

