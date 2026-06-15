Stop The AI Race — Protest

Date:

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Stop The AI Race

Email:

Location Details:

12:00 PM — Rally at OpenAI (1455 3rd St)

12:00 PM — Speeches at OpenAI

1:00 PM — Walk to Anthropic (500 Howard St)

1:45 PM — Speeches at Anthropic

2:15 PM — Walk to Google DeepMind (345 Spear St)

2:30 PM — Speeches at Google DeepMind

3:00 PM — After-party at Rincon Park

AI Company CEOs are taking our jobs, they're possibly taking our freedom, and if this continues we might all die.



In March, 200 of us marched on Anthropic, OpenAI and xAI, asking them to commit to pausing frontier AI development if every other major AI company does the same.



Since then, Anthropic wrote it expects it "would slow down or temporarily pause" if other labs verifiably did too, and OpenAI wrote it expects coordination, including slowing frontier development, to become more important.



These are first steps, but 'expects' isn't a commitment. We actually need AI CEOs to say they would pause if everyone else pauses, and the concrete verification regime they'd need.



So on July 11, we'll be marching from OpenAI to Anthropic and Google to ask Sam Altman, Dario Amodei and Demis Hassabis to make a public statement: can you commit to pause if every other major AI company in the world pauses?



Saturday, July 11 | 12-3 PM

12:00 PM — Rally at OpenAI (1455 3rd St)

1:00 PM — Walk to Anthropic (500 Howard St)

1:45 PM — Speeches at Anthropic

2:15 PM — Walk to Google DeepMind (345 Spear St)

2:30 PM — Speeches at Google DeepMind

3:00 PM — After-party at Rincon Park



More info at stoptherace.ai.

Help organize: stoptherace.ai/volunteer