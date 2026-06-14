💃 Backyard Dance Party Fundraiser for Gaza Soup KitchenJoin us for an evening of music, dancing, community, and solidarity as we come together to support Gaza Soup Kitchen, a grassroots organization providing hot meals and essential support to families in Gaza.Learn more about Gaza Soup Kitchen:✨ Featuring live music by TERGA (@terga_music), a North African fusion band blending Amazigh and Mediterranean traditions with contemporary sounds. Their infectious rhythms will keep you dancing all evening!Whether you're an experienced dancer or simply looking to enjoy a beautiful summer evening with friends and neighbors, everyone is welcome.📅 Friday, June 20🕔 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM📍 2112 Eighth Street, Berkeley, CA💵 Suggested Donation: $10–$20🎟️ Get your tickets:Bring your dancing shoes, your favorite beverage, and your family and friends for a relaxed gathering under the evening sky. Light snacks will be provided.Every donation will help support Gaza Soup Kitchen's ongoing efforts to provide meals and aid to families facing severe food insecurity in Gaza. Every contribution, large or small, makes a difference.❤️🖤🤍💚 Come dance, connect, and stand in solidarity.Can't attend? Donate directly: