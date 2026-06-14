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Under Trump’s orders, U.S. commits mass murder on the high seas
Yesterday on June 13, 2026, the Juneteenth holiday, reportedly, “A U.S. District Court has issued an order stopping the Trump-Vance administration from censoring American history and science and ordering the restoration of unlawfully censored information displayed in America’s largest classroom – our national parks.
Under Trump’s orders, U.S. commits mass murder on the high seas
Death toll passes 200 from illegal U.S. military boat strikes
By Lynda Carson - June 14, 2026
The racist corrupt convicted felon President Donald J. Trump did not celebrate the Juneteenth holiday yesterday, but made some headlines today by holding some vicious brutally violent UFC fights earlier today at the White House a.k.a. the Peoples House, with many ‘white supremacists’ flocking to the fights in attendance. The UFC fighters reportedly are being paid in crypto by a Trump company. That’s right, the corrupt convicted felon President Trump made some money today on his 80th birthday by holding some brutal UFC fights at our “White House” for many of his white supremacist fans.
Under Trump’s orders, U.S. commits mass murder on the high seas.
Meanwhile, under the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s orders, the U.S. has been busy committing mass murder on the high seas, as the 250th year anniversary of the U.S. is coming near. Bloated with entitlement and propaganda, the U.S. and the Trump regime have been busily involved in war crimes. That’s right. The fascist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is a war criminal, as the death toll passes 200 from the on-going illegal U.S. military boat strikes on the high seas has been happening. See a few headlines below that reveal what the brutal bloody U.S.A. has been up to at tax payers expense…
PBS, Fact-checking U.S. military boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific as death toll passes 200.
PBS, Pentagon watchdog to evaluate U.S. military's boat strikes in Latin America.
￼NPR, U.S. military kills 6 in strike on alleged drug boat in the Eastern Pacific.
￼CBS News, 3 killed in latest U.S. strike on suspected drug boat in eastern Pacific, Pentagon says.
The New York Times, U.S. Military Kills 4 People in Boat Strike in Caribbean.
￼Al Jazeera, Another US boat strike in Caribbean Sea kills three, Pentagon says.
￼ABC News - Breaking News, Latest News and Videos, White House justification for 2nd strike on drug boat apparently at odds with Trump’s.
￼Al Jazeera, US kills five in attack on alleged drug boats, search for survivors ongoing.
￼BBC, US strikes on Latin American 'drug boats': What do we know, and are they legal?
￼NPR, Strikes on alleged drug boats kill 5 in eastern Pacific, U.S. military says.
￼NBC News, U.S. conducts fourth strike on boat it claims was trafficking drugs near Venezuela.
￼ABC News - Breaking News, Latest News and Videos, White House grounds for strike on alleged drug boat is a murky legal issue.
PBS, U.S. carried out 3rd fatal strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean, Trump says.
￼PBS, Hegseth says he won't publicly release video of boat strike that killed survivors in the Caribbean.
The Guardian, Killing of survivors sparks outrage – but entire US ‘drug boat’ war is legally shaky.
￼The Daily Beast Pentagon ‘Does Not Know’ Who It’s Blowing Up in ‘Drug Boat’ Strikes.
￼ABC News - Breaking News, Latest News and Videos, Family of Colombian fisherman killed in US boat strike files complaint alleging he was murdered.
￼The Washington Post, Hegseth order on first Caribbean boat strike, officials say: Kill them all.
The United Nation's and ACLU condemns the convicted felon President Trump’s orders, to have the U.S. military committing mass murder on the high seas.
According to a United Nation’s news release on October 31, 2025, in part it said, “Airstrikes carried out by the United States against alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Pacific drew sharp criticism from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday who said they “violate international human rights law” and must stop immediately.”
A March 16, 2026 press release from the ACLU, in part says, “GUATEMALA CITY — On Friday, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights held the first hearing of its kind on the legality of U.S. boat strikes in the Caribbean and the harm they are causing communities across Latin America.
The ACLU, Center for Constitutional Rights, International Crisis Group and UN human rights experts presented to the commission on how the United States’ lethal-strike policy violates both domestic and international law. U.S. representatives were in attendance, and decried the attempt to hold them accountable.
“We are doing everything in our power to hold the Trump administration responsible for its egregious violations of both U.S. and international law, and that includes asking the widely respected Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to investigate these heinous killings,” said Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU’s Human Rights Program. “The administration can act as outraged and indignant as they want, but Friday’s hearing was a vital first step for establishing international accountability for the lawless policy that claimed the lives of at least 156 people and created another dangerous example of state-sanctioned violence with impunity. The fact that the Trump administration is lashing out at the ACLU and at the Commission is just another preposterous attempt to evade accountability and deflect attention from the government’s crimes.”
Apparently, at times the U.S.A. is a reflection of Nazi Germany. Reportedly, “Nazi U-boats (or Unterseeboote) were the lethal German submarines of World War II, primarily used in the "Battle of the Atlantic" to blockade Great Britain. Though successful in sinking thousands of Allied ships early on, Allied codebreaking, convoy systems, and overwhelming industrial output ultimately destroyed roughly 785 of the 1,162 U-boats built.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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Death toll passes 200 from illegal U.S. military boat strikes
By Lynda Carson - June 14, 2026
The racist corrupt convicted felon President Donald J. Trump did not celebrate the Juneteenth holiday yesterday, but made some headlines today by holding some vicious brutally violent UFC fights earlier today at the White House a.k.a. the Peoples House, with many ‘white supremacists’ flocking to the fights in attendance. The UFC fighters reportedly are being paid in crypto by a Trump company. That’s right, the corrupt convicted felon President Trump made some money today on his 80th birthday by holding some brutal UFC fights at our “White House” for many of his white supremacist fans.
Under Trump’s orders, U.S. commits mass murder on the high seas.
Meanwhile, under the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s orders, the U.S. has been busy committing mass murder on the high seas, as the 250th year anniversary of the U.S. is coming near. Bloated with entitlement and propaganda, the U.S. and the Trump regime have been busily involved in war crimes. That’s right. The fascist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is a war criminal, as the death toll passes 200 from the on-going illegal U.S. military boat strikes on the high seas has been happening. See a few headlines below that reveal what the brutal bloody U.S.A. has been up to at tax payers expense…
PBS, Fact-checking U.S. military boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific as death toll passes 200.
PBS, Pentagon watchdog to evaluate U.S. military's boat strikes in Latin America.
￼NPR, U.S. military kills 6 in strike on alleged drug boat in the Eastern Pacific.
￼CBS News, 3 killed in latest U.S. strike on suspected drug boat in eastern Pacific, Pentagon says.
The New York Times, U.S. Military Kills 4 People in Boat Strike in Caribbean.
￼Al Jazeera, Another US boat strike in Caribbean Sea kills three, Pentagon says.
￼ABC News - Breaking News, Latest News and Videos, White House justification for 2nd strike on drug boat apparently at odds with Trump’s.
￼Al Jazeera, US kills five in attack on alleged drug boats, search for survivors ongoing.
￼BBC, US strikes on Latin American 'drug boats': What do we know, and are they legal?
￼NPR, Strikes on alleged drug boats kill 5 in eastern Pacific, U.S. military says.
￼NBC News, U.S. conducts fourth strike on boat it claims was trafficking drugs near Venezuela.
￼ABC News - Breaking News, Latest News and Videos, White House grounds for strike on alleged drug boat is a murky legal issue.
PBS, U.S. carried out 3rd fatal strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean, Trump says.
￼PBS, Hegseth says he won't publicly release video of boat strike that killed survivors in the Caribbean.
The Guardian, Killing of survivors sparks outrage – but entire US ‘drug boat’ war is legally shaky.
￼The Daily Beast Pentagon ‘Does Not Know’ Who It’s Blowing Up in ‘Drug Boat’ Strikes.
￼ABC News - Breaking News, Latest News and Videos, Family of Colombian fisherman killed in US boat strike files complaint alleging he was murdered.
￼The Washington Post, Hegseth order on first Caribbean boat strike, officials say: Kill them all.
The United Nation's and ACLU condemns the convicted felon President Trump’s orders, to have the U.S. military committing mass murder on the high seas.
According to a United Nation’s news release on October 31, 2025, in part it said, “Airstrikes carried out by the United States against alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Pacific drew sharp criticism from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday who said they “violate international human rights law” and must stop immediately.”
A March 16, 2026 press release from the ACLU, in part says, “GUATEMALA CITY — On Friday, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights held the first hearing of its kind on the legality of U.S. boat strikes in the Caribbean and the harm they are causing communities across Latin America.
The ACLU, Center for Constitutional Rights, International Crisis Group and UN human rights experts presented to the commission on how the United States’ lethal-strike policy violates both domestic and international law. U.S. representatives were in attendance, and decried the attempt to hold them accountable.
“We are doing everything in our power to hold the Trump administration responsible for its egregious violations of both U.S. and international law, and that includes asking the widely respected Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to investigate these heinous killings,” said Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU’s Human Rights Program. “The administration can act as outraged and indignant as they want, but Friday’s hearing was a vital first step for establishing international accountability for the lawless policy that claimed the lives of at least 156 people and created another dangerous example of state-sanctioned violence with impunity. The fact that the Trump administration is lashing out at the ACLU and at the Commission is just another preposterous attempt to evade accountability and deflect attention from the government’s crimes.”
Apparently, at times the U.S.A. is a reflection of Nazi Germany. Reportedly, “Nazi U-boats (or Unterseeboote) were the lethal German submarines of World War II, primarily used in the "Battle of the Atlantic" to blockade Great Britain. Though successful in sinking thousands of Allied ships early on, Allied codebreaking, convoy systems, and overwhelming industrial output ultimately destroyed roughly 785 of the 1,162 U-boats built.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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