Dean Wyrzykowski: Facing 31 Years in Prison for Saving Dogs

Date:

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

UCSF member Dean Wyrzykowski is facing prison for rescuing dogs at Ridglan Farms, which

has bred over 2,000 beagles annually for biomedical research, confining them their entire lives

in wire cages. Undercover investigations and whistleblower reports exposed cruel and illegal

procedures at the Wisconsin facility, including surgical mutilation without anesthesia. A judge

found probable cause that Ridglan Farms had committed felony animal cruelty. Ridglan agreed

to surrender its breeding license, but thousands of dogs remained at risk of being euthanized or

sent to other laboratories. In March, activists nonviolently entered the facility to rescue them and

were met with riot police, tear gas, and rubber bullets. Many were arrested and four have been

charged with felonies, including Dean and Wayne Hsiung, the co-founders of The Simple Heart,

an animal rights nonprofit that promotes the movement for species equality



Join Dean Wyrzykowski for a discussion of the rescue efforts, the trial on September 28, and