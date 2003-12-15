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Indybay Feature
Dean Wyrzykowski: Facing 31 Years in Prison for Saving Dogs
Date:
Sunday, June 28, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/92097386605?pwd=FCyuPApToog9o9BoIXRbDyJmA24mvL.1
Meeting ID: 920 9738 6605
Passcode: 164375
or via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/92097386605?pwd=FCyuPApToog9o9BoIXRbDyJmA24mvL.1
Meeting ID: 920 9738 6605
Passcode: 164375
UCSF member Dean Wyrzykowski is facing prison for rescuing dogs at Ridglan Farms, which
has bred over 2,000 beagles annually for biomedical research, confining them their entire lives
in wire cages. Undercover investigations and whistleblower reports exposed cruel and illegal
procedures at the Wisconsin facility, including surgical mutilation without anesthesia. A judge
found probable cause that Ridglan Farms had committed felony animal cruelty. Ridglan agreed
to surrender its breeding license, but thousands of dogs remained at risk of being euthanized or
sent to other laboratories. In March, activists nonviolently entered the facility to rescue them and
were met with riot police, tear gas, and rubber bullets. Many were arrested and four have been
charged with felonies, including Dean and Wayne Hsiung, the co-founders of The Simple Heart,
an animal rights nonprofit that promotes the movement for species equality
Join Dean Wyrzykowski for a discussion of the rescue efforts, the trial on September 28, and
has bred over 2,000 beagles annually for biomedical research, confining them their entire lives
in wire cages. Undercover investigations and whistleblower reports exposed cruel and illegal
procedures at the Wisconsin facility, including surgical mutilation without anesthesia. A judge
found probable cause that Ridglan Farms had committed felony animal cruelty. Ridglan agreed
to surrender its breeding license, but thousands of dogs remained at risk of being euthanized or
sent to other laboratories. In March, activists nonviolently entered the facility to rescue them and
were met with riot police, tear gas, and rubber bullets. Many were arrested and four have been
charged with felonies, including Dean and Wayne Hsiung, the co-founders of The Simple Heart,
an animal rights nonprofit that promotes the movement for species equality
Join Dean Wyrzykowski for a discussion of the rescue efforts, the trial on September 28, and
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 14, 2026 8:18PM
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