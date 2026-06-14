The next election for San Francisco voters is in November 2026, and it's such an important one! You can help educate and engage local voters by volunteering with the League of Women Voters of San Francisco.

Take the first step and come to an election kickoff meeting to learn about our initiatives, including voter registration, candidate forums, and our Pros & Cons Guide.

Choose either the online meeting on Wednesday, July 15, 6:00–7:00pm or the in-person meeting on Saturday, July 18, 10:30–11:30am. The information is the same at both.

You don’t need to be a League of Women Voters member to volunteer.

RSVP

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that empowers voters and defends democracy. People of all genders welcome. Learn more at lwvsf.org.