Interested in meeting other San Franciscans who want to make a difference in our community? Want to find out more about volunteering with the League of Women Voters? Looking to learn what the League of Women Voters does to empower voters in San Francisco? Then come to our next happy hour!

Everyone is welcome, so invite your friends. (But remember, we're nonpartisan, so candidate campaigning is not allowed.)​

RSVP for the happy hour

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that empowers voters and defends democracy. People of all genders welcome. Learn more at lwvsf.org.