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Indybay Feature
Happy Hour with the League of Women Voters of San Francisco
Date:
Tuesday, July 07, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
League of Women Voters of San Francisco
Location Details:
Rikki's, 2223 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Interested in meeting other San Franciscans who want to make a difference in our community? Want to find out more about volunteering with the League of Women Voters? Looking to learn what the League of Women Voters does to empower voters in San Francisco? Then come to our next happy hour!
Everyone is welcome, so invite your friends. (But remember, we're nonpartisan, so candidate campaigning is not allowed.)
The League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that empowers voters and defends democracy. People of all genders welcome. Learn more at lwvsf.org.
For more information: https://luma.com/295nlfyc?utm_source=funcheap
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 14, 2026 12:50PM
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