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Gay Shame 25th Anniversary Zines & More
Date:
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
gay shame
Location Details:
valencia st @ cunningham pl
san francisco
(south of 19th st)
san francisco
(south of 19th st)
Join us at Valencia St and Cunningham Pl on Saturday, 6/20/26 from 5-7pm to celebrate a quarter century of opposing corporate pride.
There will be zines, more zines, radical literature, food, and queers.
There will be zines, more zines, radical literature, food, and queers.
For more information: https://gayshame.net/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 13, 2026 7:35PM
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