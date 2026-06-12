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March! No ICE Detention Camps in Gilroy!
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
South County Heros
Location Details:
Meet at 7500 Arroyo Circle, Gilroy. We will walk to 7240 Holsclaw Rd (NEW ICE FACILITY IN GILORY)
Join us in Gilroy as we gather outside the new ICE facility under construction. Together, we’re saying No Kings and standing up to protect our community. Your presence and support can make a difference, please come stand with us and help amplify our message.
We will meet at 7500 Arroyo Circle Gilroy Ca, we will walk to 7240 Holsclaw Rd (NEW ICE FACILITY IN GILORY) Please help us protect our community and say NO to this new facility being built!
We will meet at 7500 Arroyo Circle Gilroy Ca, we will walk to 7240 Holsclaw Rd (NEW ICE FACILITY IN GILORY) Please help us protect our community and say NO to this new facility being built!
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/a98fad7a...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 13, 2026 10:14AM
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