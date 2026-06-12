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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/14/2026
Americas California Santa Cruz Indymedia South Bay Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

March! No ICE Detention Camps in Gilroy!

Meet at 7500 Arroyo Circle, Gilroy. We will walk to 7240 Holsclaw Rd (NEW ICE FACILITY IN GILORY)
original image (1072x1344)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
South County Heros
Location Details:
Meet at 7500 Arroyo Circle, Gilroy. We will walk to 7240 Holsclaw Rd (NEW ICE FACILITY IN GILORY)
Join us in Gilroy as we gather outside the new ICE facility under construction. Together, we’re saying No Kings and standing up to protect our community. Your presence and support can make a difference, please come stand with us and help amplify our message.

We will meet at 7500 Arroyo Circle Gilroy Ca, we will walk to 7240 Holsclaw Rd (NEW ICE FACILITY IN GILORY) Please help us protect our community and say NO to this new facility being built!
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/a98fad7a...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 13, 2026 10:14AM
§ICE Out the Bay
by @mr.fuchila
Fri, Jun 12, 2026 1:49PM
ICE Out the Bay flyer
original image (1545x2000)
7500 Arroyo Circle
Gilroy, CA 95020

ICE out the Bay
No Kings Day

Gather at 7500 Arroyo Circle, Gilroy
Walk on Gilman Road to 7240 Holsclaw Road
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