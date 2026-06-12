From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Beyond the romantic necrophiliac’s chit chat activities
The Sick Twisted World Of Necrophilia:
Beyond the romantic necrophiliac’s chit chat activities
Necrophilia, body brokers, and the on-going abuse of cadavers
By Lynda Carson - June 12, 2026
As the U.S.A. gears up to celebrate 250 years of bloody wars and existence, including the celebration of Dead Presidents who were slave owners, slavery, the Indian Removal Act, the oppression of the Chinese and Asians, the oppression of women’s reproductive rights, the brutal assault on the transgender community, in addition to the vicious attack and suppression of our civil rights and voting rights, plus the wars against Iran, Cuba, and the Palestinians, as the corrupt billionaire convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is in the White House tearing this nation apart, some people are wondering what exactly does America presently stand for, and what is there to celebrate about? Independence Day? Independence from what? The 898 billionaires, including Elon Musk who are controlling this country?
And what about the mass killings, serial killers, necrophiliacs, body brokers, and the on-going abuse of cadavers in funeral homes happening? This is nothing to celebrate this coming 4th of July.
Some people may be celebrating the existence of “The Devil’s Tree” in Florida. Reportedly, “The Tree is infamous in the treasure coast region for the rape, murder, and necrophilia of two girls.”
Nekromantic — ￼'Revolting' film with necrophilia deemed so gruesome it was banned in six countries.
A film called Nekromantik — For those who like horror films, and may be horrified about the world of necrophilia, a little known gruesome German film called Nekromantik may help to shed a little bit of light on the subject.
-Necrophilia-
In a Wikipedia article about necrophilia, in part it says, “Necrophilia, also known as necrophilism, necrolagnia, necrocoitus, necrochlesis, and thanatophilia, is sexual attraction or acts involving corpses, including both direct intercourse with corpses and sexual excitement at the thought or presence of one. It is classified as a paraphilia by the World Health Organization (WHO) in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD) diagnostic manual, as well as by the American Psychiatric Association in its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM). Reported motivations vary widely, ranging between sexual domination of a non-responsive partner, fetishization of death and corpses, and bereavement of a close sexual partner. Necrophilia can coincide with sexual roleplay of the subject instead pretending to be a corpse while their partner takes on the role of the necrophile.”
We live in some very grim horrific times of necrophilia, body brokers, and the on-going abuse of cadavers or corpses in funeral homes, and medical institutions. Some of the headlines below may help to reveal what happens to us after we are dead… What a world.
Oxygen Official Site, ‘This Guy’s A Killing Machine: Police Track Down A Necrophiliac Mass Murderer Terrorizing Detroit.
￼
The Guardian, Police searching for man who allegedly sexually abused corpse on New York subway.
￼
KTAR News 92.3 FM, Man accused of breaking into Phoenix morgue, having sexual contact with cadavers.
￼ABC News - Breaking News, Latest News and Videos, Cops: Man Caught in Hospital Necrophilia Act.
People.com, He Was Arrested for Sexually Abusing More Than 100 Dead Bodies. A New Inquiry Found His Crimes Could Be Repeated.
￼BBC, Morgue crimes like David Fuller's 'could be repeated', report says.
￼The Guardian, NHS failings enabled necrophiliac murderer to offend for 15 years, inquiry finds.
￼Medical Daily, Mortuary Job Training In Ghana Included Sex With Corpses: The Strange Connection Between Morgue Workers And Necrophilia.
￼People.com, How a Hospital Worker Who Sexually Abused 100 Corpses and Killed 2 Women Got Away with It for 30 Years.
￼Oxygen Official Site, Three Philadelphia Women Raped and Killed By "Necrophiliac" Kensington Strangler.
￼The Jerusalem Post, Israeli arrested for trying to kill his sister, have sex with her corpse.
￼Winnipeg Free Press, Jun 2024: Confessed killer Jeremy Skibicki driven by necrophilia, not delusions: psychiatrist.
￼Daily Star, World's worst female necrophile found death stench 'erotic' and had sex with 40 corpses.
￼The Sun, Wife thought husband was cheating because he smelt of booze... then found out he’d romped with 100 corpses.
￼Kent Online, Public inquiry launched after necrophiliac's actions in hospitals.
￼International Business Times, Georgia Man Caught Having Sex With Corpse, Charged With Necrophilia.
￼New York Daily News, Suspect arrested for raping corpse on Manhattan subway train earlier this month.
￼Cracked.com, Anatoly Slivko, the Terrifying Soviet Necrophiliac Serial Killer.
￼the-sun.com, Inside cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer's home with acid barrels & necrophilia pics.
￼ABP News, Cannibalism, Necrophilia, Mutilation: Gruesome Murders By Russias Most Infamous Serial Killer.
Business Insider, Colorado Funeral Home Owners Illegally Sold Body Parts, Prosecutors Say.
Reuters, How Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story.
NBC News, A veteran's corpse was sent across state lines — before his family knew he was dead.
Reuters, In a warehouse of horrors, body broker allegedly kept human heads stacked on his shelves.
Reuters, Exclusive - FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker.
Reuters, Inside a business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold.
Reuters, How an American company made a fortune selling bodies donated to science.
New York Post, The body parts industry is booming—with heads going for $3K, spines for $1,200.
￼Military.com, Man Sues Body-Donation Firm After It Gave Mom's Corpse to Military for Blast Testing.
￼ABC7 Los Angeles, Arizona man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated in experiment.
￼
The History of Necrophilia.
Reportedly, according to Wikipedia, “In the ancient world, sailors returning corpses to their home country were often accused of necrophilia. Singular accounts of necrophilia in history are sporadic, though written records suggest the practice was present within Ancient Egypt. Herodotus writes in The Histories that, to discourage intercourse with a corpse, ancient Egyptians left the corpses of particularly high-ranking or beautiful women to decay for "three or four days" before giving them to the embalmers.
Herodotus also alluded to suggestions that Periander had defiled the corpse of his wife, employing a metaphor that the tyrant "baked his bread in a cold oven." Hittite law from the 16th century BC through to the 13th century BC explicitly permitted sex with the dead.
Necrophilia against men is depicted on ceramics from the Moche culture, which reigned in northern Peru from the first to eighth-century CE. A common theme in these artifacts is the masturbation of a male skeleton by a living woman. In what is now Northeast China, the ethnic Xianbei emperor Murong Xi (385–407) of the Later Yan state had intercourse with the corpse of his beloved empress Fu Xunying after the latter was already cold and put into the coffin.
In Renaissance Italy, following the reputed moral collapse brought about by the Black Death and before the Roman Inquisition of the Counter-Reformation, literature was replete with sexual references; these include necrophilia, as in the epic poem Orlando Innamorato by Matteo Maria Boiardo, first published in 1483.
In a notorious modern example, American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a necrophiliac. Dahmer wanted to create a sex slave who would mindlessly consent to whatever he wanted. When his attempts failed, and his male victim died, he would keep the corpse until it decomposed beyond recognition, masturbating and performing sexual intercourse on the body. He would perform sexual activities before and after murdering his victims. Dahmer explained that he only killed his victims because he did not want them to leave. Other modern necrophiliacs include Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen, and English David Fuller, who is considered the worst offender of this kind in English legal history.”
Karen Greenlee necrophile story…
Reportedly, “In 1987, Karen Greenlee gave a detailed interview called "The Unrepentant Necrophile" for Jim Morton's (edited by Adam Parfrey) book Apocalypse Culture. In this interview, she stated that she had a preference for younger men and was attracted to the smell of blood and death. She considered necrophilia an addiction. The interview was held in her apartment, which was a small studio filled with books, necrophilic drawings, and satanic adornments. She also had written a confession letter in which she claimed to have abused 20–40 male corpses.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Interview with female necrophiliac, Karen Greenlee
Tue, Jun 16, 2026 2:41AM
The best little whorehouse of cadavers for necrophiliacs
Sat, Jun 13, 2026 3:01AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network