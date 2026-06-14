End This Corrupt, Brutal, and Chaotic Regime

Date:

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Patty Hoyt

Location Details:

Tam Junction, 150 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley

There may not be any major events planned in Marin for Sunday to mark our corrupt mob leader’s birthday. But that’s no reason to stay home.



We invite and encourage you to join us and be in community with fellow protesters. We will voice our determination to rid our country of this man and his greedy, corrupt and evil cronies.