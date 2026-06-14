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Indybay Feature
End This Corrupt, Brutal, and Chaotic Regime
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Patty Hoyt
Location Details:
Tam Junction, 150 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley
There may not be any major events planned in Marin for Sunday to mark our corrupt mob leader’s birthday. But that’s no reason to stay home.
We invite and encourage you to join us and be in community with fellow protesters. We will voice our determination to rid our country of this man and his greedy, corrupt and evil cronies.
We invite and encourage you to join us and be in community with fellow protesters. We will voice our determination to rid our country of this man and his greedy, corrupt and evil cronies.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/resistanddefend/ev...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 12, 2026 7:26PM
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