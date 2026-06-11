Why Juneteenth Still Isn’t a Holiday in the City of Sacramento

Date:

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Location Details:

Sacramento City Hall

I was born in a City that has never learned to value its authentic pre-California legacy of people of Pan African Ancestry, by design.



Sacramento is the capital of the world’s fifth‑largest economy, a city that prides itself on diversity, innovation, and progressive identity.



Yet in 2026, Sacramento still does not recognize Juneteenth as a paid City Holiday. The reason is not procedural, financial, or bureaucratic.



The reason is historical: Sacramento has never valued its own Black History enough to make Juneteenth a civic priority.



This absence is not accidental. It is structural.



It is the product of a City that built its public memory around Gold Rush mythology, pioneer triumphalism, and railroad industrialism, while erasing all Pan African presence that shaped early California.



Sacramento’s civic identity was constructed through selective remembrance — and Black history was not included in the story the city chose to tell about itself and is supported by alien mis-educated Negroes, who migrated into the Holy Sacramento recently.



Yet the historical record is clear. Our Greater Sacramento Region remains one of the most important centers of early California Pan African Heritage, again hidden by design.



1840 -1875 remains an open secret.



It hosted the 1855-1865 California State Conventions of the Colored Citizens, the final statewide gathering of the decade‑long civil rights movement that fought for testimony rights, voting rights, and equal protection under the law.



Delegates traveled from San Francisco, Marysville, Stockton, and the mining districts to meet at Bethel A.M.E. Church on Seventh Street — the oldest African American church west of the Rockies — to demand full citizenship in a state that denied them basic legal recognition.



These conventions were not symbolic. They were strategic, disciplined, and effective. Their lobbying helped secure the repeal of California’s testimony ban in 1863, a major civil rights victory achieved two years before the end of the Civil War.



Sacramento was the political center of that fight. But today, the city does not teach this history, commemorate it, or embed it into its civic identity. The sites where Black delegates met, organized, and shaped state policy remain unmarked, unprotected, and largely unknown.



This is the deeper truth behind Sacramento’s failure to adopt Juneteenth as a paid holiday: a city that does not honor its Black past will not invest in its Black future.



Juneteenth is more than a celebration of General Granger and a 2 1/2 year story...



It is a recognition of the long struggle for freedom, citizenship, and dignity — a struggle that unfolded not only in Texas or the South, but here in California.



Sacramento had Emancipation Day celebrations in the 19th century.



Sacramento had Black newspapers, Black schools, and Black civic organizations. Sacramento had abolitionists, entrepreneurs, educators, and political leaders who shaped the state’s early laws.



But these stories were never woven into the city’s official narrative.



Instead, Sacramento allowed its Black history to be buried beneath layers of redevelopment, erasure, and neglect.



Old Sacramento Waterfront, a site that includes documented locations tied to slavery, resistance, and early Black settlement — has been commercialized without historical interpretation.



The Black Gold Rush communities of Negro Bar, Negro Hill, and other settlements have been marginalized or misrepresented at best for an economic sad celebration of BMB, for recreational sport.



Our Downtown Sacramento Colored Conventions, one of the most important political movements in California history, remains absent from public memory.



When a city does not value its own Black history, it does not create paid holidays. It does not build monuments. It does not fund heritage commissions. It does not integrate Black history into its school curriculum. It does not protect historic sites. It does not invest in cultural preservation. It does not see Juneteenth as essential to its civic identity, thus the children do not read at grade level, by design.



This is why Sacramento’s symbolic recognition of Juneteenth — flag raisings, festivals, and proclamations — rings hollow.



Symbolism without structure is not justice. Celebration without institutional commitment is not remembrance.



My hometown, a city that one day will truly understand its history would not hesitate to align with federal Title 5 holiday standards.



A city that honors its Black pioneers would not treat Juneteenth as quasi-optional notion.



The path forward is clear. Sacramento must confront the history it has ignored. It must acknowledge that early Sacramento Pioneers of Pan African ancestry were not peripheral to the city’s development — they were foundational.



It must recognize that the fight for freedom and citizenship did not end in 1865; it continued in California’s courts, churches, schools, and civic halls. And one day the City of Sacramento will understand that Juneteenth is not merely a holiday. It is a statement of values.



Making Juneteenth a paid holiday is not about adding another day off. June 19 is about correcting the historical record. It is about honoring the Pan African Californians who fought for rights in a state that denied them.



It is about aligning Sacramento with the truth of its own past.



And it is about declaring, finally, that Black History is California History — and that one day, Sacramento will be ready to value it.