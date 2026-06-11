The national election supervisor of the Teamsters has ruled that the president Sean O'Brien has improperly taken employer funds for his pod cast Better Bad Ideas and attacking candidates from the Fearless slate. According to IBT International Vice President John Palmer SOB continues to ignore the decision of the election supervisor.

In the Teamster national election, the election officer has ruled that IBT president Sean O'Brien illegally took employer funds for his podcast and used his podcast "Better Bad Ideas" to attack the candidates of the opposition Fearless slate.WorkWeek interviews IBT vice president at large John Palmer who talked about whathappened and what this means for a democratic election and worker rights.Additional Media:AI Torture, Fighting Back, IBT & Using AI To Fight The BossesBullying, Union Democracy & The Fight For Membership Control: Lessons Of Vegas IBT631 Steward ResolutionCA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers PowerCameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric JohnsonTeamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!Teamsters Speak Out On AI In CalTeamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class StruggleIBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPSUPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance CamerasIBT Pres SOB Using AITeamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down UnilectIBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect ServicesLabor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffsLabor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of OaklandKill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of OaklandTeamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John PalmerWorkWeekProduction Of Labor Video ProjectProduction of Labor Video Project