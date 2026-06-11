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Indybay Feature
U.S. Labor & Workers

Who's Paying Who? IBT Election Officer Rules IBT SOB Illegally Taking Employer $ For Union

by LVP
Thu, Jun 11, 2026 5:13PM
The national election supervisor of the Teamsters has ruled that the president Sean O'Brien has improperly taken employer funds for his pod cast Better Bad Ideas and attacking candidates from the Fearless slate. According to IBT International Vice President John Palmer SOB continues to ignore the decision of the election supervisor.
IBT Election Supervisor Ruled That IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Is Taking Employer Funds For His Podcast
original image (1649x981)
In the Teamster national election, the election officer has ruled that IBT president Sean O'Brien illegally took employer funds for his podcast and used his podcast "Better Bad Ideas" to attack the candidates of the opposition Fearless slate.

WorkWeek interviews IBT vice president at large John Palmer who talked about what
happened and what this means for a democratic election and worker rights.

Additional Media:

AI Torture, Fighting Back, IBT & Using AI To Fight The Bosses
https://youtu.be/AWKK9yGUVYc

Bullying, Union Democracy & The Fight For Membership Control: Lessons Of Vegas IBT631 Steward Resolution
https://youtu.be/0j20R6eyjg8

CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers Power
https://youtu.be/ShXk-cRxVGg

Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E

Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8

Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ

IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q

UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras

IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/

Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM

"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo

California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8

IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY

Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/

Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labaormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/-Q0brRulYvw
§IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Said "Waltz Is A Disappointment" But Apparently Is Happy With Trump
by LVP
Thu, Jun 11, 2026 5:13PM
sm_img_5349.jpg
original image (1648x866)
IBT president Sean O'Brien used his employer funded podcast show "Better Bad Ideas" to attack Democratic governor Waltz as "a disappointment" but apparently is happy with President Trump who has supported a trade war, supporting billions for ICE fascist thugs who have attacked immigrants and communities around the country. appointed union busters to the NLRB along with other government agencies and is taking the US to war against Iran, Lebanon and Cuba despite the majority opposition of the people of the United States opposed to wars abroad.
https://youtu.be/-Q0brRulYvw
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