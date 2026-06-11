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Indybay Feature
Who's Paying Who? IBT Election Officer Rules IBT SOB Illegally Taking Employer $ For Union
The national election supervisor of the Teamsters has ruled that the president Sean O'Brien has improperly taken employer funds for his pod cast Better Bad Ideas and attacking candidates from the Fearless slate. According to IBT International Vice President John Palmer SOB continues to ignore the decision of the election supervisor.
In the Teamster national election, the election officer has ruled that IBT president Sean O'Brien illegally took employer funds for his podcast and used his podcast "Better Bad Ideas" to attack the candidates of the opposition Fearless slate.
WorkWeek interviews IBT vice president at large John Palmer who talked about what
happened and what this means for a democratic election and worker rights.
Additional Media:
AI Torture, Fighting Back, IBT & Using AI To Fight The Bosses
https://youtu.be/AWKK9yGUVYc
Bullying, Union Democracy & The Fight For Membership Control: Lessons Of Vegas IBT631 Steward Resolution
https://youtu.be/0j20R6eyjg8
CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers Power
https://youtu.be/ShXk-cRxVGg
Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8
Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q
UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras
IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/
Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM
"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY
Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/
Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labaormedia.net
WorkWeek interviews IBT vice president at large John Palmer who talked about what
happened and what this means for a democratic election and worker rights.
Additional Media:
AI Torture, Fighting Back, IBT & Using AI To Fight The Bosses
https://youtu.be/AWKK9yGUVYc
Bullying, Union Democracy & The Fight For Membership Control: Lessons Of Vegas IBT631 Steward Resolution
https://youtu.be/0j20R6eyjg8
CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers Power
https://youtu.be/ShXk-cRxVGg
Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8
Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q
UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras
IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/
Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM
"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY
Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/
Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labaormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/-Q0brRulYvw
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