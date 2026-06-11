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California Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services

Soup Street - An Interview with Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry

by John Malkin
Thu, Jun 11, 2026 4:51PM
Audio interview with Keith McHenry, co-founder in 1980 of Food Not Bombs. His newly published memoir is titled "Soup Street" and the local book opening is in Santa Cruz, California on Friday, June 12, 2026 at 6PM at London Nelson Community Center in room 3.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (105.9MB) | Embed Audio
This interview with Keith McHenry was originally broadcast on June 11, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org. Transformation Highway airs Thursdays at noon PST.
For more information: https://foodnotbombs.net/soup_street.html
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by John Malkin
Thu, Jun 11, 2026 4:51PM
"Soup Street" by Keith McHenry, co-founder of Food Not Bombs
original image (1583x2048)
https://foodnotbombs.net/soup_street.html
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