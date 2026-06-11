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Soup Street - An Interview with Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry
Audio interview with Keith McHenry, co-founder in 1980 of Food Not Bombs. His newly published memoir is titled "Soup Street" and the local book opening is in Santa Cruz, California on Friday, June 12, 2026 at 6PM at London Nelson Community Center in room 3.
Listen now:
This interview with Keith McHenry was originally broadcast on June 11, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org. Transformation Highway airs Thursdays at noon PST.
For more information: https://foodnotbombs.net/soup_street.html
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