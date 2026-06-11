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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/17/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Pesticides News Conference at Driscoll's Headquarters

Driscoll's Headquaters 345 West Ridge Watsonville, CA 95076
original image (1206x1619)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Boycott Driscoll's
Location Details:
Driscoll's Headquaters
345 West Ridge
Watsonville, CA 95076
Enough is Enough!

Pesticides News Conference

What has Driscoll's and Ag Commissioner done to protect us?

June 17, 2026
12:00 pm
Driscoll's Headquarters 345 West Ridge Watsonville, CA 95076

What has Driscoll's and Ag Commissioner done to protect:
• Our Community
• Our Youth
• Teachers & Schools
• Our Farmworkers
• Our Mother Earth
• Our Air & Water

Pajaro Valley come support and show up for your community!

• No More Pesticides!
• One mile buffer zone near schools!
• Driscoll's, you can make a change. Choose people over profit!

Our Health. Our Future. Our Community.
Together, we can create a healthy, just future!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 11, 2026 3:44PM
§Pesticidas Conferencia de Prensa
by Boycott Driscoll's
Thu, Jun 11, 2026 3:44PM
sm_boycott-driscolls-ya-basta-june-17.jpg
original image (1206x1803)
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