Pesticides News Conference at Driscoll's Headquarters

Date:

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Boycott Driscoll's

Location Details:

Driscoll's Headquaters

345 West Ridge

Watsonville, CA 95076

Enough is Enough!



Pesticides News Conference



What has Driscoll's and Ag Commissioner done to protect us?



June 17, 2026

12:00 pm

Driscoll's Headquarters 345 West Ridge Watsonville, CA 95076



What has Driscoll's and Ag Commissioner done to protect:

• Our Community

• Our Youth

• Teachers & Schools

• Our Farmworkers

• Our Mother Earth

• Our Air & Water



Pajaro Valley come support and show up for your community!



• No More Pesticides!

• One mile buffer zone near schools!

• Driscoll's, you can make a change. Choose people over profit!



Our Health. Our Future. Our Community.

Together, we can create a healthy, just future!