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Indybay Feature
Pesticides News Conference at Driscoll's Headquarters
Date:
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Boycott Driscoll's
Location Details:
Driscoll's Headquaters
345 West Ridge
Watsonville, CA 95076
345 West Ridge
Watsonville, CA 95076
Enough is Enough!
Pesticides News Conference
What has Driscoll's and Ag Commissioner done to protect us?
June 17, 2026
12:00 pm
Driscoll's Headquarters 345 West Ridge Watsonville, CA 95076
What has Driscoll's and Ag Commissioner done to protect:
• Our Community
• Our Youth
• Teachers & Schools
• Our Farmworkers
• Our Mother Earth
• Our Air & Water
Pajaro Valley come support and show up for your community!
• No More Pesticides!
• One mile buffer zone near schools!
• Driscoll's, you can make a change. Choose people over profit!
Our Health. Our Future. Our Community.
Together, we can create a healthy, just future!
Pesticides News Conference
What has Driscoll's and Ag Commissioner done to protect us?
June 17, 2026
12:00 pm
Driscoll's Headquarters 345 West Ridge Watsonville, CA 95076
What has Driscoll's and Ag Commissioner done to protect:
• Our Community
• Our Youth
• Teachers & Schools
• Our Farmworkers
• Our Mother Earth
• Our Air & Water
Pajaro Valley come support and show up for your community!
• No More Pesticides!
• One mile buffer zone near schools!
• Driscoll's, you can make a change. Choose people over profit!
Our Health. Our Future. Our Community.
Together, we can create a healthy, just future!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 11, 2026 3:44PM
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