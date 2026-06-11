From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with the Children of Palestine
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Meet at the Lake Anza parking lot (Lake Anza Rd, Berkeley)
Join Hikers for Palestine this Sunday, 06/14/26, at 10am for a group hike in Tilden Park. We'll meet at the Lake Anza parking lot (Lake Anza Rd, Berkeley) and then head out on a 3.4-mile loop that includes the Wildcat Gorge, Meadows Canyon, and Curran trails. This is a moderately challenging route that takes about 1.5 to 2 hours to complete, depending on the pace. The trail begins by Lake Anza, descends along Wildcat Creek, climbs up Meadows Canyon, and loops back down to the creek via the Curran Trail. Trails are unpaved, with some steep and rugged sections. Expect a mix of shaded forest paths and open clearings.
Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes. We’ll meet at Strawberry Creek Park, 1250 Addison Street in Berkeley. We look forward to seeing you there!
A donation of $5 to $20 is suggested to support Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA), though no one will be turned away for lack of funds; MECA’s staff and trusted local partners in Gaza are on the ground responding to the most urgent needs of children and families, and your contribution can help provide critical medical care, clean water, food, and psychological support. We will be collecting donations on our MECA page at https://secure.everyaction.com/P2P/L41t0naUUESu2R0bKJ6Imw2/bqQafT7VEfGO8gANOhS2QA2
Learn more at: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/about-us/
Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes. We’ll meet at Strawberry Creek Park, 1250 Addison Street in Berkeley. We look forward to seeing you there!
A donation of $5 to $20 is suggested to support Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA), though no one will be turned away for lack of funds; MECA’s staff and trusted local partners in Gaza are on the ground responding to the most urgent needs of children and families, and your contribution can help provide critical medical care, clean water, food, and psychological support. We will be collecting donations on our MECA page at https://secure.everyaction.com/P2P/L41t0naUUESu2R0bKJ6Imw2/bqQafT7VEfGO8gANOhS2QA2
Learn more at: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/about-us/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 11, 2026 1:21PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network