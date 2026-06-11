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Love in the Time of Intifada: A Speed Meeting Fundraiser for Gaza Students
Date:
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Pal2Eire
Location Details:
The Starry Plough, 3101 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
Love in the Time of Intifada: A Fundraiser for Gaza Students
Speed Meeting (for love, friendship, and community!) 🌈 QUEER EDITION 🌈
Details and Tickets: https://bit.ly/loveinthetimeofintifada
🗓️ Saturday, June 20th
🕐 1-4pm
📍 The Starry Plough, 3101 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley.
✨ All genders, orientations, and generations (21+) welcome!
🎟️ $25 donation - please give more if you can!
Queer community is resistance! Let’s show up in solidarity for this Pride Month edition of Love in the Time of Intifada.
Meet a cutie, make a friend, connect with a new comrade… but most importantly, HELP US WITH OUR FUNDRAISING GOAL! We’re aiming to raise $3000 at this event to help Gazan students advance their studies abroad. ALL UNIVERSITIES IN GAZA HAVE BEEN BOMBED. Palestinian education is a human right!
Bring $ for awesome raffle prizes, neighborhood honey, and… a DATE AUCTION, where you can win curated experiences with local liberation-minded hotties
All proceeds go directly to support students evacuating from Gaza to Ireland through Pal2Éire.
Space is limited; get your presale tickets: https://bit.ly/loveinthetimeofintifada
No one turned away for lack of funds. To request a reduced-price ticket, please email pal2eire [at] gmail.com by 06/18/26
If you can’t join but would like to donate, please use the links below:
💸 Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/Pal2Eire
🌍 Chuffed: https://chuffed.org/project/palestine-ireland-student-solidarity
Every contribution makes a difference; thank you for your solidarity 🤍✊
Speed Meeting (for love, friendship, and community!) 🌈 QUEER EDITION 🌈
Details and Tickets: https://bit.ly/loveinthetimeofintifada
🗓️ Saturday, June 20th
🕐 1-4pm
📍 The Starry Plough, 3101 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley.
✨ All genders, orientations, and generations (21+) welcome!
🎟️ $25 donation - please give more if you can!
Queer community is resistance! Let’s show up in solidarity for this Pride Month edition of Love in the Time of Intifada.
Meet a cutie, make a friend, connect with a new comrade… but most importantly, HELP US WITH OUR FUNDRAISING GOAL! We’re aiming to raise $3000 at this event to help Gazan students advance their studies abroad. ALL UNIVERSITIES IN GAZA HAVE BEEN BOMBED. Palestinian education is a human right!
Bring $ for awesome raffle prizes, neighborhood honey, and… a DATE AUCTION, where you can win curated experiences with local liberation-minded hotties
All proceeds go directly to support students evacuating from Gaza to Ireland through Pal2Éire.
Space is limited; get your presale tickets: https://bit.ly/loveinthetimeofintifada
No one turned away for lack of funds. To request a reduced-price ticket, please email pal2eire [at] gmail.com by 06/18/26
If you can’t join but would like to donate, please use the links below:
💸 Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/Pal2Eire
🌍 Chuffed: https://chuffed.org/project/palestine-ireland-student-solidarity
Every contribution makes a difference; thank you for your solidarity 🤍✊
For more information: https://bit.ly/loveinthetimeofintifada
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 11, 2026 11:49AM
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