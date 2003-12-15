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Webinar: A Conversation with the First Apartheid-Free University
Date:
Wednesday, July 08, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
American Friends Service Committee
Location Details:
What does it mean for a university to take the Apartheid-Free pledge? What does institutional solidarity look like? Join us to learn about the journey to taking the pledge by our first Apartheid-Free University, St. Stephen's University, a graduate school of theology, peace and reconciliation based in New Brunswick, Canada.
Participants will get an opportunity to develop connections across different kinds of institutions, discuss what institutional solidarity with Palestine means, and how the Apartheid-Free Communities initiative can be used to develop, inspire and guide this work.
Get inspired to bring the Apartheid-Free pledge to a university near you!
Participants will get an opportunity to develop connections across different kinds of institutions, discuss what institutional solidarity with Palestine means, and how the Apartheid-Free Communities initiative can be used to develop, inspire and guide this work.
Get inspired to bring the Apartheid-Free pledge to a university near you!
For more information: http://apartheid-free.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 10, 2026 6:44PM
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