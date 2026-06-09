On July 4 Stop The Fascist Take-over Of The MediaDefend Media & Entertainment Workers & Their JobsRally & Speak Out At Fascist Larry Ellison’s Oracle Redwood City HeadquartersSaturday July 4, 2026 12:00 pm noon500 Oracle Parkway, Redwood City, CA 94065On July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States, there is an ongoing fascist take-over of the major media in the US. The techno-fascists who now are running the US government are capturing more and more of the major media. From Musk who captured and destroyed Twitter to Larry Ellison and his son David who have taken over CBS and now want to grab CNN and Paramount through their Los Angeles holding company Skydance. They want to “cleanse” the media, firing Colbert, shutting down the Night Show and turning CBS 60 Minutes into a propaganda shill for ICE fascist murders in Minneapolis and attacks on people throughout the US and the world.This oligarchy and monopolization of these media giants will also lead to major layoffs and elimination of tens of thousands of jobs. Ellison is borrowing $49 billion to buy Paramount and that means eliminating workers and using AI to escalate the elimination of workers creating an existential crisis for the crafts and the future of the entire industry.These fascists and racists will also be using their control of the media to propagandize for martial law and institution of a fascist state in the upcoming mid-term elections. They are already saying that the California primary was rigged and they are setting the stage for shutting down any democratic elections in the US in November.The Democrats have also contributed to this fascist take-over by allowing the media monopolization and corporate take-over. They have been funded by the same billionaires who control the world.We need independent worker community controlled media in this country and for these media platforms to be controlled by the people and not the fascists.On July 4, we will be protesting the fascist take-over of our media at the Larry Ellison Oracle in Redwood City at 12 noon.It is time to get the fascists out of the media and out of our media and our government.On The 250th Anniversary Stop The Fascist Take-Over Of Our Media!Ellison, Get Your Fascist Hands Off Our Media!Defend Workers & Stop The Destruction of Media & Entertainment JobsFor Worker Community Control Of Our MediaInitiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party