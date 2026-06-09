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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/4/2026
Peninsula Media Activism & Independent Media

On July 4 Stop The Fascist Take-over Of The Media, Rally At Ellison's Oracle

Fascist Ellison Family Are Putting Together Fascist Media Monopoly
original image (2200x1650)
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Date:
Saturday, July 04, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Oracle Redwood City
500 Oracle Parkway, Redwood City, CA 94065
On July 4 Stop The Fascist Take-over Of The Media
Defend Media & Entertainment Workers & Their Jobs
Rally & Speak Out At Fascist Larry Ellison’s Oracle Redwood City Headquarters

Saturday July 4, 2026 12:00 pm noon
500 Oracle Parkway, Redwood City, CA 94065

On July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States, there is an ongoing fascist take-over of the major media in the US. The techno-fascists who now are running the US government are capturing more and more of the major media. From Musk who captured and destroyed Twitter to Larry Ellison and his son David who have taken over CBS and now want to grab CNN and Paramount through their Los Angeles holding company Skydance. They want to “cleanse” the media, firing Colbert, shutting down the Night Show and turning CBS 60 Minutes into a propaganda shill for ICE fascist murders in Minneapolis and attacks on people throughout the US and the world.

This oligarchy and monopolization of these media giants will also lead to major layoffs and elimination of tens of thousands of jobs. Ellison is borrowing $49 billion to buy Paramount and that means eliminating workers and using AI to escalate the elimination of workers creating an existential crisis for the crafts and the future of the entire industry.

These fascists and racists will also be using their control of the media to propagandize for martial law and institution of a fascist state in the upcoming mid-term elections. They are already saying that the California primary was rigged and they are setting the stage for shutting down any democratic elections in the US in November.

The Democrats have also contributed to this fascist take-over by allowing the media monopolization and corporate take-over. They have been funded by the same billionaires who control the world.
We need independent worker community controlled media in this country and for these media platforms to be controlled by the people and not the fascists.

On July 4, we will be protesting the fascist take-over of our media at the Larry Ellison Oracle in Redwood City at 12 noon.

It is time to get the fascists out of the media and out of our media and our government.

On The 250th Anniversary Stop The Fascist Take-Over Of Our Media!
Ellison, Get Your Fascist Hands Off Our Media!
Defend Workers & Stop The Destruction of Media & Entertainment Jobs
For Worker Community Control Of Our Media

Initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 9, 2026 9:48PM
§Bad Actor Supporting Fascism & Media Take-Over
by UFCLP
Tue, Jun 9, 2026 9:48PM
sm_ellison_techno_fascism_media_take-over.webp
original image (750x1000)
Larry Ellison, the owner of Oracle has financed his son David through Skydance to buy Tik Tok, Warner Brothers, CBS, Paramount and CNN. The fascist monopolization of the media by these techno Fascists has to be fought.
http://www.ufclp.org
§Ellison Supports The Genocide in Gaza & Is Using Tech To Murder Palestinians
by UFCLP
Tue, Jun 9, 2026 9:48PM
Larry Ellison Big Supporter of Apartheid State Of Israel & Their Crimes
Fascists Larry and David Ellison are supporters of the Zionist apartheid regime and have used technology to support the genocide in Gaza and the US military industrial machine which they are part of. They also are setting up a fascist media propaganda machine that supports ICE Nazi thugs and terrorism against working people.
http://www.ufclp.org
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