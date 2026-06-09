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View events for the week of 7/4/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Monterey: 4th of July Parade

Flyer: March with the Peace Coalition of Monterey County on July 4th, 2026 in Monterey
original image (2142x2954)
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Date:
Saturday, July 04, 2026
Time:
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Assemble in the parking lot behind the CHOMP Behavioral Health Services building, 576 Hartnell Street, Monterey, CA, (in the Hartnell Professional Center parking lot - across from the Post Office)
March with the Peace Coalition of Monterey County (PCMC) in the City of Monterey's Annual Fourth of July Parade and help demonstrate that the call for peace remains strong in our community. Participants are encouraged to wear white as a symbol of peace and unity.

Gather between 9:00 and 9:45 a.m. in the parking lot behind CHOMP Behavioral Health Services, across from the Post Office. Please arrive by 9:45 a.m.; the parade begins promptly at 10:00 a.m.

Peace and justice signs and American flags are welcome. Peace symbols and dove signs will be provided. Please avoid partisan and divisive political messages.

Traffic will be heavy, so consider carpooling, walking, or biking. After the parade, stay and enjoy the City of Monterey's Fourth of July celebration with music, food, and family activities from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Colton Hall Lawn.

Questions? Contact PCMC Co-Chair Sidney Ramsden Scott at sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.com.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 9, 2026 1:41AM
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