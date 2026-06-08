Second Annual Gun Violence and Prevention Summit in Richmond by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

This free community event is bringing together survivors, youth leaders, advocates, performers, and community organizations to raise awareness and create real change.

On Sunday, June 7th, 2026, in Richmond, California held its 2nd Annual Gun Violence and Prevention Summit which was hosted by Keyz 2 the Future. The event was held at 322 Harbour Way. According to social media postings by the organizers of the event stated this: " This free community event is bringing together survivors, youth leaders, advocates, performers, and community organizations to raise awareness and create real change. "



The day's events included Youth & Survivor Speakers, Live Performances by SUBB & My My Wit da Blue Eyes, Special Hood Day Founder Recognition Awards, Youth & Survivor Speakers, Free Food & Refreshments, Family Activities, Local Vendors & Community Resources.



One of the major highlights were the free Gun Safety Boxes & Trigger Locks were distributed to help promote responsible firearm storage and protect our youth and families from preventable tragedies.



" Together, we heal. Together, we rise. Together, we end gun violence."



Wearing Orange is dedicated to honoring the lives of people in the United States affected by gun violence and elevating the voices of advocates across the country who are demanding an end to gun violence. Wearing Orange honors, the nearly 130 people shot and killed every day in the United States, along with the hundreds more who are wounded and the countless others whose lives have been changed by gun violence.



According to community resident and member of I Hundred-Year Enterprise, and President of Motivated 2 Help Others- Lejon 'Fahim' Reese partnered with Keyz 2 to Future Keysha Gallon at the event. Reese stated: " We had tables there to support gun violence safety, prevention and intervention. It was wonderful to be with all of the youth and performers, who were all engaged in positive change."

