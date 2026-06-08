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East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Second Annual Gun Violence and Prevention Summit in Richmond

by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Mon, Jun 8, 2026 6:23PM
This free community event is bringing together survivors, youth leaders, advocates, performers, and community organizations to raise awareness and create real change.
This free community event is bringing together survivors, youth leaders, advocates, performers, and community organizations to raise awar...
original image (1536x2048)
On Sunday, June 7th, 2026, in Richmond, California held its 2nd Annual Gun Violence and Prevention Summit which was hosted by Keyz 2 the Future. The event was held at 322 Harbour Way. According to social media postings by the organizers of the event stated this: " This free community event is bringing together survivors, youth leaders, advocates, performers, and community organizations to raise awareness and create real change. "

The day's events included Youth & Survivor Speakers, Live Performances by SUBB & My My Wit da Blue Eyes, Special Hood Day Founder Recognition Awards, Youth & Survivor Speakers, Free Food & Refreshments, Family Activities, Local Vendors & Community Resources.

One of the major highlights were the free Gun Safety Boxes & Trigger Locks were distributed to help promote responsible firearm storage and protect our youth and families from preventable tragedies.

" Together, we heal. Together, we rise. Together, we end gun violence."

Wearing Orange is dedicated to honoring the lives of people in the United States affected by gun violence and elevating the voices of advocates across the country who are demanding an end to gun violence. Wearing Orange honors, the nearly 130 people shot and killed every day in the United States, along with the hundreds more who are wounded and the countless others whose lives have been changed by gun violence.

According to community resident and member of I Hundred-Year Enterprise, and President of Motivated 2 Help Others- Lejon 'Fahim' Reese partnered with Keyz 2 to Future Keysha Gallon at the event. Reese stated: " We had tables there to support gun violence safety, prevention and intervention. It was wonderful to be with all of the youth and performers, who were all engaged in positive change."
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by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Mon, Jun 8, 2026 6:23PM
sm_83a07657-9644-43b2-bcbe-1d250d6c7fa0.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
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by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Mon, Jun 8, 2026 6:23PM
sm_a5185ca5-86bf-4f03-9e72-204a82d29457.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
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by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Mon, Jun 8, 2026 6:23PM
sm_16070afd-f975-4441-9ab3-9b3fc21fc75c.jpg
original image (1920x1279)
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by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Mon, Jun 8, 2026 6:23PM
sm_4287d5d4-eac2-420b-b4bc-ebe1c975bdb2.jpg
original image (1535x2047)
§
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Mon, Jun 8, 2026 6:23PM
sm_83a07657-9644-43b2-bcbe-1d250d6c7fa0_1.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Mon, Jun 8, 2026 6:23PM
sm_d3641dfb-52be-430e-9f66-cf552a5a358b.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Mon, Jun 8, 2026 6:23PM
sm_c58af434-99ae-48cc-8ffc-ab6c891a71a7.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
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