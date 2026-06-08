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Marin Protests Against ICE Continue at County Jail
Large Mill Valley protest against ICE financing by Citizens Bank followed up next day with action at Marin County Jail
Photos: Leon KunstenaarMobilization against a criminal regime is ramping up in beautiful Marin County. Not only are there weekly actions at the San Anselmo "hub" but significant protests against ICE are ongoing.
Close to a hundred people converged in front of the jail at the County Civic Center in San Rafael to protest Sheriff Jamie Scardina's cooperation with ICE. Contrary to the policies of other local jurisdictions, he is facilitating the kidnapping of undocumented individuals as they are released from jail.
Multiple Families from Marin's immigrant community attended. Protesting and interaction with them and their children lent a particular poignancy to the event.
Speakers spoke of the trauma inflicted, especially on children as ICE goons terrorize people who have done nothing wrong. Who among us is not a descendant of people who came to this land seeking a better life, or even survival?
See all high resolution photos here.
For more information: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/06/...
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