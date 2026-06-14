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View events for the week of 6/14/2026
East Bay Government & Elections

Fremont; Flag Day Resistance Protest

Intersection of Mowry Ave and Fremont Blvd. Fremont, CA
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Fremont CA
Location Details:
Intersection of Mowry Ave and Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA
Fremont - Flag Day Resistance by Indivisible Fremont CA

Flag Day on June 14, 2026 at 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Info: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/964538/

In celebration of Flag Day, we will link up with the regularly scheduled Sunday Resistance event for this one Sunday, June 14th. Show your pride in our country by wearing flag-themed attire, costumes, or red, white, and blue. Let’s take back our flag-bring flags and/or other patriotic signs or items to show our patriotism to our flag and to our country.

This is an event to show that we're proud to be Americans and that we denounce the spectacle being put on at the White House and the takeover of the 250th celebration. Let’s show up in big numbers! Patriotic songs and music are encouraged.

We will join the others at the corner of Mowry and Fremont Blvd. in front of the Hub gas station. The event begins at 1:30 and ends at 3 p.m.

Afterwards we highly recommend that you host or join a watch party with “Rise Up, Sing Out,” an entertainment event and nationwide organizing effort that celebrates the freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. It is organized by the Committee for the First Amendment, a free-speech advocacy group founded by actress and activist Jane Fonda. This event aims to stand in unity against authoritarian shifts, promote democracy, and protect the freedoms of speech, religion, press, assembly, and protest. There is a virtual watch party hosted by National Indivisible, you can sign up here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/961815/?source=indivisible&medium=web

https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/881967/

This is a local Indivisible event!

Exercise your free speech - while you still have it. Join Indivisible Fremont in their ongoing protest of the Trump administration's harmful policies every Sunday, 1:30 PM to 3 PM.

Join us to:

Stop the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration.
Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs working people and retirees rely on.
Stop the attacks on immigrants, black, indigenous, trans people, and other targeted communities.
Build a democracy that works for all of us, not just the top 1%.

Please sign up for each event that you plan to show up for so that we can get an idea of how many folks to expect.

Thanks for all your efforts!

Please be sure to avoid blocking traffic / bike lanes / pedestrians.

Indivisible Fremont is a local Indivisible group of the national Indivisible organization. We represent the cities of Fremont, Newark, and Union City in the San Francisco East Bay.

Questions? Please contact the event organizers directly, NOT Together We Will San José or Action Together West
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/964...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 8, 2026 9:22AM
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