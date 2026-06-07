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Sean Penn explains why he did not go to the Oscars recently
2001 Photo of filmmaker Rob Nilsson in leather jacket, actress Monica Cortes Viharo, Oscar winner actor Sean Penn, myself (Lynda Carson) in red hair and glasses, plus others at the Broken Drum bar/restaurant in San Rafael, after we watched the World Premiere of Rob's film Scheme C6, at the Christopher B. Smith, Rafael Film Center.
Sean Penn explains why he did not go to the Oscars recently
By Lynda Carson - June 7, 2026
Oakland, CA - In a number of news reports, Oscar winner Sean Penn reportedly explains why he did not appear at the Oscars recently last March to accept his Oscar.
Additionally, reportedly in Parade.com 2 days ago, in part it says, “Don’t expect to see Sean Penn on a red carpet anytime soon.
Reportedly, “The actor recently spoke to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at the Tribeca Festival in New York. He opened up about why he was absent from the Academy Awards in March.
Large gatherings, such as award shows, are “just anxiety- and dread-inducing,” Penn revealed.
“It’s not just [that it’s] an awards show,” he said about his nonattendance at the Oscars. “It would be the same if this group was going to an afterparty and one stepped into that. That always represented social discomfort for me; too many people. I’m now down, committed for life, that I won’t go anywhere to be in a designated group beyond eight people.”
He explained that an eight-person group is perfect because “If you cut out two hours for your night, it gives you 15 minutes per person.”
The Fast Times at Ridgemont High star isn’t keen on spending time in crowds, especially when fans request selfies.
“People should not do selfies ever with anyone. It’s bad for you; it’s bad for everyone. It’s a soul-sucker,” he said. “It’s the Holocaust grandmother and her 6-year-old paraplegic wheeling over? It’s a hard no.”
Penn was nominated and won in the Best Supporting Actor category for One Battle After Another. He spoke to his colleagues before the Oscars, sharing that it would be “better for my mental health” to avoid the ceremony.
“The two times I had gone I felt relief that I’d won because so many people out there had worked really hard for that,” he said. “There’s the politics of that stuff.”
For his third win, Penn skipped the award show to fly to Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While abroad, he watched the broadcast, which started at 2 a.m. and finished at 5 a.m., during which he “really got to enjoy the Academy Awards for the first time,” Penn said. “It was great.”
Sean Penn joined filmmaker Rob Nilsson and others for World Premier of Scheme C6 in 2001 (See photo above.)
During October 12, 2001, Rob Nisson’s 9@Night Film called Scheme C6 played its World Premier at the Mill Valley Film Festival, at the Rafael Film Center, in San Rafael.
This was the evening that Oscar winner actor Sean Penn and his friend Lars Ulrich, drummer of the band Metallica spent an evening with Rob Nilsson, including myself, and members of the Tenderloin Action Group / Tenderloin yGroup.
Leading up to the evening that Sean Penn and Lars Ulrich, joined Rob and the Tenderloin Action Group / Tenderloin yGroup for an evening? A day before SCHEME C6 premiered at the Rafael Film Center, filmmaker Rob Nilsson and Cory Duval were making the rounds to make sure that their brochures were laid out, and that all was set for the October 12, screening of SCHEME C6, at the theatre.
During this moment, a Tribute at the theatre to Malcolm McDowell (clockwork orange/Stanley Kubrick fame) was letting out, and Rob ran into his friend and actor Peter Coyote. Apparently, Peter Coyote told Rob and Cory that he wanted to introduce a friend of his, and his friend turned out to be Sean Penn, who happens to be a fan of Cassevettes Films.
After they had a chat for a bit, Sean Penn stated that he would return a day later to check out Rob’s film SCHEME C6, which happens to be a Cassevettes-like film. Penn kept his word, and the following night he brought along his friend Lars Ulrich, the drummer for Metallica, to watch the film SCHEME C6 unfold onto the silver screen that evening.
After the film played, including Sean Penn and Lars Ulrich, we all went nearby to the Broken Drum restaurant/bar, and hung out together for some food and some drinks. It was a very exciting evening…
For Rob, Cory, Monica, Mc Mars, Gabriela, Kevin, and all the others that worked on this film production, it was a high night emotionally to find that they had the recognition and respect of Sean Penn and Lars Ulrich joining them for an evening afterwards for some food, drinks, and a chance to hang out together and get to know one another.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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By Lynda Carson - June 7, 2026
Oakland, CA - In a number of news reports, Oscar winner Sean Penn reportedly explains why he did not appear at the Oscars recently last March to accept his Oscar.
Additionally, reportedly in Parade.com 2 days ago, in part it says, “Don’t expect to see Sean Penn on a red carpet anytime soon.
Reportedly, “The actor recently spoke to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at the Tribeca Festival in New York. He opened up about why he was absent from the Academy Awards in March.
Large gatherings, such as award shows, are “just anxiety- and dread-inducing,” Penn revealed.
“It’s not just [that it’s] an awards show,” he said about his nonattendance at the Oscars. “It would be the same if this group was going to an afterparty and one stepped into that. That always represented social discomfort for me; too many people. I’m now down, committed for life, that I won’t go anywhere to be in a designated group beyond eight people.”
He explained that an eight-person group is perfect because “If you cut out two hours for your night, it gives you 15 minutes per person.”
The Fast Times at Ridgemont High star isn’t keen on spending time in crowds, especially when fans request selfies.
“People should not do selfies ever with anyone. It’s bad for you; it’s bad for everyone. It’s a soul-sucker,” he said. “It’s the Holocaust grandmother and her 6-year-old paraplegic wheeling over? It’s a hard no.”
Penn was nominated and won in the Best Supporting Actor category for One Battle After Another. He spoke to his colleagues before the Oscars, sharing that it would be “better for my mental health” to avoid the ceremony.
“The two times I had gone I felt relief that I’d won because so many people out there had worked really hard for that,” he said. “There’s the politics of that stuff.”
For his third win, Penn skipped the award show to fly to Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While abroad, he watched the broadcast, which started at 2 a.m. and finished at 5 a.m., during which he “really got to enjoy the Academy Awards for the first time,” Penn said. “It was great.”
Sean Penn joined filmmaker Rob Nilsson and others for World Premier of Scheme C6 in 2001 (See photo above.)
During October 12, 2001, Rob Nisson’s 9@Night Film called Scheme C6 played its World Premier at the Mill Valley Film Festival, at the Rafael Film Center, in San Rafael.
This was the evening that Oscar winner actor Sean Penn and his friend Lars Ulrich, drummer of the band Metallica spent an evening with Rob Nilsson, including myself, and members of the Tenderloin Action Group / Tenderloin yGroup.
Leading up to the evening that Sean Penn and Lars Ulrich, joined Rob and the Tenderloin Action Group / Tenderloin yGroup for an evening? A day before SCHEME C6 premiered at the Rafael Film Center, filmmaker Rob Nilsson and Cory Duval were making the rounds to make sure that their brochures were laid out, and that all was set for the October 12, screening of SCHEME C6, at the theatre.
During this moment, a Tribute at the theatre to Malcolm McDowell (clockwork orange/Stanley Kubrick fame) was letting out, and Rob ran into his friend and actor Peter Coyote. Apparently, Peter Coyote told Rob and Cory that he wanted to introduce a friend of his, and his friend turned out to be Sean Penn, who happens to be a fan of Cassevettes Films.
After they had a chat for a bit, Sean Penn stated that he would return a day later to check out Rob’s film SCHEME C6, which happens to be a Cassevettes-like film. Penn kept his word, and the following night he brought along his friend Lars Ulrich, the drummer for Metallica, to watch the film SCHEME C6 unfold onto the silver screen that evening.
After the film played, including Sean Penn and Lars Ulrich, we all went nearby to the Broken Drum restaurant/bar, and hung out together for some food and some drinks. It was a very exciting evening…
For Rob, Cory, Monica, Mc Mars, Gabriela, Kevin, and all the others that worked on this film production, it was a high night emotionally to find that they had the recognition and respect of Sean Penn and Lars Ulrich joining them for an evening afterwards for some food, drinks, and a chance to hang out together and get to know one another.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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Thursday Night, June 11, at Rob Nilsson's place...
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