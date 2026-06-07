Sean Penn explains why he did not go to the Oscars recently newzland2 [at] gmail.com) by Lynda Carson

2001 Photo of filmmaker Rob Nilsson in leather jacket, actress Monica Cortes Viharo, Oscar winner actor Sean Penn, myself (Lynda Carson) in red hair and glasses, plus others at the Broken Drum bar/restaurant in San Rafael, after we watched the World Premiere of Rob's film Scheme C6, at the Christopher B. Smith, Rafael Film Center.