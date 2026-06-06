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Marin County Joins Thousands Throughout Country to Resist ICE
Action at local Citizens Bank branch blasts bank for financing for-profit prisons
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Mill Valley, CA, June 6) - Thousands throughout the country protested the for-profit prison industry, its big customer, Trump's lawless ICE goons, and Citizens bank which is providing financing.
Citizens Bank is bankrolling the country’s two largest prison companies that are earning record profits operating dozens of ICE detention facilities. While most major banks have cut ties with CoreCivic and The GEO Group, Citizens Bank is deepening its financial support for these companies, which are already holding more than half of the 70,000 immigrants currently in ICE detention centers across the country.
Hundreds of people in Marin County abandoned their hot tubs, yoga mats, and bicycle rides to join the Strawberry Village shopping center protest in front of the Citizens Bank branch.
Gigantic banners demanding "Stop Ice Now" were attached to the fence bordering highway 101. Demonstrator held a large "Defend Immigrant Rights!" banner.
As relevant music blared from a sound truck, one demonstrator displayed a distraught, weeping Statue of Liberty. Another noted "we used to free people from camps."
There were many "De-Ice Citizens Bank" signs and a retired school teacher that had taught my daughter forty years ago held a sign saying "put your money where your morals are." There was much approving honking from passing traffic.
When Citizen Bank's employees open the branch Monday morning, they will first need to remove the "coffin" that was placed at the bank's front door.
See all high resolution photos here.
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