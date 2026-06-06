Beyond the Food Desert: How East Bay Communities are Fighting for Food Access by Alisa Higuera

Food deserts continue to affect thousands of residents across Richmond and East Oakland, where access to affordable, nutritious food remains limited. This article explores how community-led initiatives, including community fridges, urban gardens, and mobile markets, are attempting to address food insecurity while confronting challenges such as funding shortages, regulatory barriers, and long-term sustainability. Through local examples and an interview with Homies Empowerment Food Justice Coordinator Rogelio, the piece examines both the promise and limitations of grassroots solutions in expanding food access throughout the East Bay.