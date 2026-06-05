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Help Basel from Gaza to Continue His Dream of Becoming a Doctor for Gazans
A San Francisco resident travels to Palestine to engage in solidarity work aka protective presence in the West Bank, and comes home inspired to raise awareness and funds for a series of causes and groups.
I recently met up with a friend that volunteered with the org, International Solidarity Movement, back in the summer of 2025. They told me that due to their disabilities they are unable to return to provide "protective presence" for Palestinians in the West Bank facing settler violence and home demolitions.
That being said, I was very inspired to hear that are helping to raise funds for many worth causes from helping a medical student in Gaza pay their way through medical school to procuring food parcels and humanitarian aid for urban dwellers in the city of Hebron.
If you are interested in learning more about any of these initiatives, please email us at: Cainstructor33 [at] gmail.com
Help Basel from Gaza to Continue His Dream of Becoming a Doctor for Gazans
The Gaza International Students Network and Alama are raising funds to help Basel Rami Jabr Al-Tawil, a brilliant and talented student from Gaza, cover his university tuition to continue his studies in medicine. His tuition support was cut off due to the genocide and his remaining fees are due by June 30 so we are asking for any support you can give and to share with anyone you know.
Disgusted by the world’s first livestream genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians funded by your tax dollars? There are multiple ways Palestinians are asking for your support virtually or there. Thank you for reading, and please check out this link to see how you can support.
linktr.ee/palestine.solidarity
Help Basel from Gaza to Continue His Dream of Becoming a Doctor for Gazans As His Funds Were Cut Off Due to the Genocide
tinyurl.com/Basel-Gaza
Palestinian families are urgently asking for more international volunteers if you ever have 3 weeks off or more: palsolidarity.org/join
Support Urgent Food Parcels and Humanitarian Aid for Occupied Palestinians in Hebron: chuffed.org/project/Palestine-aid
Seeking Virtual Volunteers to mentor Gaza International Student Network students!
en.alama.ch/projects/mentoring // Form: tinyurl.com/Gaza-Mentor
Doctors, therapists &/or dentists: the World Health Org is organizing 2-week medical missions toGaza: tinyurl.com/Gaza-Doctor and Sudan: tinyurl.com/Sudan-Dr
Solidarity with Palestinian Union Postal Workers & Kindergarten Teachers
tinyurl.com/Pal-Union
That being said, I was very inspired to hear that are helping to raise funds for many worth causes from helping a medical student in Gaza pay their way through medical school to procuring food parcels and humanitarian aid for urban dwellers in the city of Hebron.
If you are interested in learning more about any of these initiatives, please email us at: Cainstructor33 [at] gmail.com
Help Basel from Gaza to Continue His Dream of Becoming a Doctor for Gazans
The Gaza International Students Network and Alama are raising funds to help Basel Rami Jabr Al-Tawil, a brilliant and talented student from Gaza, cover his university tuition to continue his studies in medicine. His tuition support was cut off due to the genocide and his remaining fees are due by June 30 so we are asking for any support you can give and to share with anyone you know.
Disgusted by the world’s first livestream genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians funded by your tax dollars? There are multiple ways Palestinians are asking for your support virtually or there. Thank you for reading, and please check out this link to see how you can support.
linktr.ee/palestine.solidarity
Help Basel from Gaza to Continue His Dream of Becoming a Doctor for Gazans As His Funds Were Cut Off Due to the Genocide
tinyurl.com/Basel-Gaza
Palestinian families are urgently asking for more international volunteers if you ever have 3 weeks off or more: palsolidarity.org/join
Support Urgent Food Parcels and Humanitarian Aid for Occupied Palestinians in Hebron: chuffed.org/project/Palestine-aid
Seeking Virtual Volunteers to mentor Gaza International Student Network students!
en.alama.ch/projects/mentoring // Form: tinyurl.com/Gaza-Mentor
Doctors, therapists &/or dentists: the World Health Org is organizing 2-week medical missions toGaza: tinyurl.com/Gaza-Doctor and Sudan: tinyurl.com/Sudan-Dr
Solidarity with Palestinian Union Postal Workers & Kindergarten Teachers
tinyurl.com/Pal-Union
For more information: https://linktr.ee/Palestine.Solidarity
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