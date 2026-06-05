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Indybay Feature
Community Meeting to Keep Coal Out of the East Bay
Date:
Thursday, June 25, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Bonnie Lockhart
Email:
Phone:
510/333-8572
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
The East Bay is rising up to stop a proposed coal terminal that would blanket our communities in toxic dust. Come learn how you can fight coal at this community meeting. We'll catch you up on our decade-long campaign opposing a proposed coal terminal in West Oakland. We'll share updates on the campaign, and brainstorm ways to take action in small groups. The coal terminal would bring mile-long coal trains along the East Bay shoreline, from Martinez to Oakland, sending toxic coal dust through our communities. This coal terminal is everyone's problem--and it'll take all of us to stop it. Learn more about the campaign at nocoal.org.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/keep-coal...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 5, 2026 7:06PM
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