Community Meeting to Keep Coal Out of the East Bay

Date:

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Bonnie Lockhart

Email:

Phone:

510/333-8572

Location Details:

La Peña Cultural Center 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

The East Bay is rising up to stop a proposed coal terminal that would blanket our communities in toxic dust. Come learn how you can fight coal at this community meeting. We'll catch you up on our decade-long campaign opposing a proposed coal terminal in West Oakland. We'll share updates on the campaign, and brainstorm ways to take action in small groups. The coal terminal would bring mile-long coal trains along the East Bay shoreline, from Martinez to Oakland, sending toxic coal dust through our communities. This coal terminal is everyone's problem--and it'll take all of us to stop it. Learn more about the campaign at nocoal.org.