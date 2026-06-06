Honoring Ann Fagan Ginger: further her legacy of civil and human rights, international law

Date:

Saturday, June 06, 2026

Time:

2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Phoebe

Location Details:

BFUU Hall, 1924 Cedar St., Berkeley a block east of MLK Jr Wy

Intimate, informal memorial sharing of appreciations for human rights icon Ann Fagan Ginger, followed by brainstorming and collaboration re furthering her legacy in at least two ways: 1. Publish her last two books, 101 Human Rights and How to Use Them, and her memoire, My Radical Journalist Family.

2. Find a home for the archives of the Meiklejohn Civil Liberties Institute and of the Southern Poverty Law Center and/or get them all digitized - 650 boxes which, meanwhile, require temporary storage. Accused of being communist, McCarthyism prevented her practice of law for 10 years. Then she sued, all the way to the SCOTUS (where she also later successfully defended Angela Davis) and helped end the fascistic practice. Her work must be remembered and her courage emulated, now more than ever! At the birth of the Free Speech Movement, at Sproul Plaza on the UCB campus, she made a speech from atop the police car when Mario Savio finished speaking. She lived past 100 and never stopped educating and inspiring effective action for a just, peaceful world. Even if you weren't lucky enough to know her, come prepared to join a committee to further her work, to which you may donate at the website above please.