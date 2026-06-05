From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Public Memorial: Nellie Wong – ¡Presente!
Date:
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
Oakland High School, Multi-Purpose Room, Oakland CA
Entrance & Parking Lot: Put "51 Home Place E" in your GPS
Entrance & Parking Lot: Put "51 Home Place E" in your GPS
Public Memorial: Nellie Wong ¡Presente! 1934-2026
Please join us in honoring the life of Nellie Wong, Asian American socialist feminist trailblazer. A celebrated working class poet, fierce labor movement fighter, and revolutionary role model to generations, Nellie’s life was a vibrant tribute to the joy of collective struggle in creating a new world.
RSVP: https://bit.ly/NellieWongPresente-RSVP
Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party & Radical Women
In lieu of flowers, donations to Bay Area FSP appreciated https://socialism.com/san-francisco
socialism.com • radicalwomen.org
BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com • RW.US [at] radicalwomen.org
415.864.1278
Please join us in honoring the life of Nellie Wong, Asian American socialist feminist trailblazer. A celebrated working class poet, fierce labor movement fighter, and revolutionary role model to generations, Nellie’s life was a vibrant tribute to the joy of collective struggle in creating a new world.
RSVP: https://bit.ly/NellieWongPresente-RSVP
Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party & Radical Women
In lieu of flowers, donations to Bay Area FSP appreciated https://socialism.com/san-francisco
socialism.com • radicalwomen.org
BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com • RW.US [at] radicalwomen.org
415.864.1278
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/public-memori...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 5, 2026 5:17PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network