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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/10/2026
East Bay Arts + Action

O Say Can You See … the Soul of Our Nation – Opening Reception

2513 Blanding Avenue Alameda, CA 94501
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Date:
Friday, July 10, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Rhythmix Cultural Works
Location Details:
2513 Blanding Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Artists have always been at the center of the nation’s soul. They’ve told the truth when no one else would: of broken dreams and second chances; of ordinary people holding on to dignity in hard times; and, how to hold onto purpose when circumstances seem bleak. Artists are the catalysts with the power to move hearts, open eyes, and expand our potential to realize and continue to believe in what is possible.

On July 4, 2026, America will stand before the world. Beyond the fireworks, will we see the country collapsing under the pressure of growing authoritarianism that is intentionally fueling division and resentment — or — a democratic republic renewed with courage and optimism?

O Say Can You See … the Soul of Our Nation showcases art that creates a future together that’s worthy of our hopes and dreams. This exhibit features artwork from local Bay Area artists that embody and envision their aspirations for the future of our country and its peoples, (re)imaging what we can be.

O Say Can You See … the Soul of Our Nation is co-produced by Citizen Joy, curated by Barbara Kibbe (Citizen Joy Leader) and juried by Jeff Raz (Citizen Joy Founder).
For more information: https://www.rhythmix.org/events/o-say-can-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 5, 2026 2:33PM
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