SEIU CIR Interns Unity Break At UCSF Campuses For A Fair Contract

Date:

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time:

12:15 PM - 1:15 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SEIU CIR

Location Details:

UCSF Parnassus Campus

SF General Hospital

UCSF Mission Bay

The Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR) at UCSF Hospitals (SEIU 1UC) are asking community to join them at their unity break across 3 locations on June 11. This is the last action before their contract expires on July 1. The UC is not bargaining in good faith, threatening several takeaways. If you're able, please support the largest bargaining unit of physicians in the country in their fight for better working conditions, for residents and thus also patients!

UCSF interns, residents kick off 10 days of protest for union contract

