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SEIU CIR Interns Unity Break At UCSF Campuses For A Fair Contract
Date:
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Time:
12:15 PM - 1:15 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SEIU CIR
Location Details:
UCSF Parnassus Campus
SF General Hospital
UCSF Mission Bay
SF General Hospital
UCSF Mission Bay
The Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR) at UCSF Hospitals (SEIU 1UC) are asking community to join them at their unity break across 3 locations on June 11. This is the last action before their contract expires on July 1. The UC is not bargaining in good faith, threatening several takeaways. If you're able, please support the largest bargaining unit of physicians in the country in their fight for better working conditions, for residents and thus also patients!
UCSF interns, residents kick off 10 days of protest for union contract
UCSF interns, residents kick off 10 days of protest for union contract
For more information: https://missionlocal.org/2026/06/ucsf-inte...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 4, 2026 12:18PM
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