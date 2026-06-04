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SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Drive On City Workers Threatens All Public Workers
San Francisco City workers face a union busting contracting out war on them and their unions. The mayor and his managers particularly at the Department of Public Health are shutting down community healthcare centers and ignoring the union contract and civil service rules threatening all city workers as well as massively pushing privatization of public services.
San Francisco billionaire may Daniel Lurie is engaging in an open attack on union contract rights and civil service rules among public workers who are members of SEIU 1021 and IFPTE 21.
Without following seniority he transferred Department of Public Health workers to other centers and is closing community healthcare clines for youth and seniors. These cuts according to workers will lead to the deaths of their clients. The City has been contracting out billions of dollars of public work to private non-profits and other companies and this privatization was protested at the San Francisco Civil Service. IFPTE 21 is calling for a halt of all public jobs that are being contracted out by HR and SF Mayor Lurie.
City public workers are now working side by side with workers doing the same work at 30% less pay and benefits that public workers. While the City is closing public mental health and other clinics it is continuing to spend millions for outside contracts. SEIU 1021 and IFPTE 21 both attended the hearings at the SF Civil Service. The two of the three commissioners including Firefighter union member and labor council member Adam Woods voted to contract out social service workers who take care of children outside of San Francisco. The ongoing privatization of public services are escalating under billionaire mayor Lurie's direction. The City continues to contract out hundreds of millions of dollars as it shuts down public community healthcare centers and pushes more privatization.
Also the violation of San Francisco Civil Service rules was protested by San Francisco City workers a unions on 5/18/26.
Additional Media:
SEIU1021 SF Workers & Clients Rally To Stop Killing Cuts By Mayor Lurie At Mission Geriatric Clinic
https://youtu.be/4SAhyrvGhYc
SF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For Seniors
https://youtu.be/BcNmJTAPeJ0
‘We can shut down the city’: SF Mayor Lurie’s budget cuts spark a showdown with labor
https://sfstandard.com/2026/05/12/can-shut-city-lurie-s-budget-cuts-spark-showdown-labor/
STOP SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting & Contracting Out Jobs! SEIU1021 Unionists Speak Against Cuts
https://youtu.be/_qA_r_hPBl0
SEIU1021 SF Workers & Clients Rally To Stop Killing Cuts By Mayor Lurie At Mission Geriatric Clinic
https://youtu.be/4SAhyrvGhYc
STOP SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting & Contracting Out Jobs! SEIU1021 Unionists Speak Against Cuts
https://youtu.be/_qA_r_hPBl0
SEIU 1021 & IFPTE 21 Officials Protest SF Mayor Lurie's Contracting Out & Layoffs Of City Workers
https://youtu.be/HVxNAHBEk94
SEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop D
https://youtu.be/-8If3hYKhF8
SF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For Seniors
https://youtu.be/BcNmJTAPeJ0
SEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop D
https://youtu.be/-8If3hYKhF8
Black Workers Bullying Privatization & SEIU 1021 With SF DPH Licensed Therapist Blue Williams
https://youtu.be/HyyfoWDhAH0
Terrorism Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & Mayor
https://youtu.be/gUpZqFxFplI
STOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & Families
https://youtu.be/z1TL2yQv6IQ
WW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHR
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-9-22-sf-laguna-honda-hospital-discharges-the-deaths-with-pat-mcginnnis-canhr-8-9-22
WorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-4-22-fight-to-save-sf-laguna-honda-seiu-1021-sf-tenderloin-housing-clinic-workers
Patients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital Open
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco-rally-laguna-honda-hospital/2976789/
SF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission Hearing
https://youtu.be/OgQfINEQSwo
SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI
SF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The Workplace
https://youtu.be/_shGLuXU9uk
California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)
http://www.canhr.org
Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living Wages
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0
EPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/eTRAzcbj-yo
Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JN-f8HeN3w&t=7s
Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk&t=34s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Without following seniority he transferred Department of Public Health workers to other centers and is closing community healthcare clines for youth and seniors. These cuts according to workers will lead to the deaths of their clients. The City has been contracting out billions of dollars of public work to private non-profits and other companies and this privatization was protested at the San Francisco Civil Service. IFPTE 21 is calling for a halt of all public jobs that are being contracted out by HR and SF Mayor Lurie.
City public workers are now working side by side with workers doing the same work at 30% less pay and benefits that public workers. While the City is closing public mental health and other clinics it is continuing to spend millions for outside contracts. SEIU 1021 and IFPTE 21 both attended the hearings at the SF Civil Service. The two of the three commissioners including Firefighter union member and labor council member Adam Woods voted to contract out social service workers who take care of children outside of San Francisco. The ongoing privatization of public services are escalating under billionaire mayor Lurie's direction. The City continues to contract out hundreds of millions of dollars as it shuts down public community healthcare centers and pushes more privatization.
Also the violation of San Francisco Civil Service rules was protested by San Francisco City workers a unions on 5/18/26.
Additional Media:
SEIU1021 SF Workers & Clients Rally To Stop Killing Cuts By Mayor Lurie At Mission Geriatric Clinic
https://youtu.be/4SAhyrvGhYc
SF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For Seniors
https://youtu.be/BcNmJTAPeJ0
‘We can shut down the city’: SF Mayor Lurie’s budget cuts spark a showdown with labor
https://sfstandard.com/2026/05/12/can-shut-city-lurie-s-budget-cuts-spark-showdown-labor/
STOP SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting & Contracting Out Jobs! SEIU1021 Unionists Speak Against Cuts
https://youtu.be/_qA_r_hPBl0
SEIU1021 SF Workers & Clients Rally To Stop Killing Cuts By Mayor Lurie At Mission Geriatric Clinic
https://youtu.be/4SAhyrvGhYc
STOP SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting & Contracting Out Jobs! SEIU1021 Unionists Speak Against Cuts
https://youtu.be/_qA_r_hPBl0
SEIU 1021 & IFPTE 21 Officials Protest SF Mayor Lurie's Contracting Out & Layoffs Of City Workers
https://youtu.be/HVxNAHBEk94
SEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop D
https://youtu.be/-8If3hYKhF8
SF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For Seniors
https://youtu.be/BcNmJTAPeJ0
SEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop D
https://youtu.be/-8If3hYKhF8
Black Workers Bullying Privatization & SEIU 1021 With SF DPH Licensed Therapist Blue Williams
https://youtu.be/HyyfoWDhAH0
Terrorism Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & Mayor
https://youtu.be/gUpZqFxFplI
STOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & Families
https://youtu.be/z1TL2yQv6IQ
WW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHR
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-9-22-sf-laguna-honda-hospital-discharges-the-deaths-with-pat-mcginnnis-canhr-8-9-22
WorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-4-22-fight-to-save-sf-laguna-honda-seiu-1021-sf-tenderloin-housing-clinic-workers
Patients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital Open
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco-rally-laguna-honda-hospital/2976789/
SF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission Hearing
https://youtu.be/OgQfINEQSwo
SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI
SF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The Workplace
https://youtu.be/_shGLuXU9uk
California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)
http://www.canhr.org
Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living Wages
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0
EPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/eTRAzcbj-yo
Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JN-f8HeN3w&t=7s
Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk&t=34s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/W-IaIvm5TdQ
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