San Francisco City workers face a union busting contracting out war on them and their unions. The mayor and his managers particularly at the Department of Public Health are shutting down community healthcare centers and ignoring the union contract and civil service rules threatening all city workers as well as massively pushing privatization of public services.

San Francisco billionaire may Daniel Lurie is engaging in an open attack on union contract rights and civil service rules among public workers who are members of SEIU 1021 and IFPTE 21.Without following seniority he transferred Department of Public Health workers to other centers and is closing community healthcare clines for youth and seniors. These cuts according to workers will lead to the deaths of their clients. The City has been contracting out billions of dollars of public work to private non-profits and other companies and this privatization was protested at the San Francisco Civil Service. IFPTE 21 is calling for a halt of all public jobs that are being contracted out by HR and SF Mayor Lurie.City public workers are now working side by side with workers doing the same work at 30% less pay and benefits that public workers. While the City is closing public mental health and other clinics it is continuing to spend millions for outside contracts. SEIU 1021 and IFPTE 21 both attended the hearings at the SF Civil Service. The two of the three commissioners including Firefighter union member and labor council member Adam Woods voted to contract out social service workers who take care of children outside of San Francisco. The ongoing privatization of public services are escalating under billionaire mayor Lurie's direction. The City continues to contract out hundreds of millions of dollars as it shuts down public community healthcare centers and pushes more privatization.Also the violation of San Francisco Civil Service rules was protested by San Francisco City workers a unions on 5/18/26.Additional Media:SEIU1021 SF Workers & Clients Rally To Stop Killing Cuts By Mayor Lurie At Mission Geriatric ClinicSF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For Seniors‘We can shut down the city’: SF Mayor Lurie’s budget cuts spark a showdown with laborSTOP SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting & Contracting Out Jobs! SEIU1021 Unionists Speak Against CutsSEIU1021 SF Workers & Clients Rally To Stop Killing Cuts By Mayor Lurie At Mission Geriatric ClinicSTOP SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting & Contracting Out Jobs! SEIU1021 Unionists Speak Against CutsSEIU 1021 & IFPTE 21 Officials Protest SF Mayor Lurie's Contracting Out & Layoffs Of City WorkersSEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop DSF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For SeniorsSEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop DBlack Workers Bullying Privatization & SEIU 1021 With SF DPH Licensed Therapist Blue WilliamsTerrorism Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & MayorSTOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & FamiliesWW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHRWorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic WorkersPatients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital OpenSF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission HearingSEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH PharmacySF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The WorkplaceCalifornia Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living WagesEPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John WadsworthReign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor CouncilRacism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki CallahanProduction of Labor Video Project