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View events for the week of 6/13/2026
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Protest FIFA - Stop Sportswashing U.S. Human Rights Abuses

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Date:
Saturday, June 13, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Various sponsors (See flyer)
Location Details:
2800 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara near the Levi’s Stadium
MOVE THE GAMES OUT OF THE UNITED STATES.

Join us on June 13 at 11am at 2800 Mission College Blvd., Santa Clara near the Levi’s Stadium to protest the 2026 FIFA World Cup games being hosted in the U.S.

FIFA cannot claim to stand for human rights while awarding the World Cup to a government funding genocide, militarizing borders, repressing migrants, and criminalizing dissent. The “Move the Games” campaign calls on FIFA to remove the tournament from the United States and reject the use of global sport to normalize violence and oppression.

From deportations and detention camps to war abroad and racist policing at home, we refuse to let the World Cup become a spectacle that hides U.S. terror at home and worldwide.

Bring your signs, banners, drums, and your community.

More information at https://peoplescenteredhumanrights.com/move-the-games/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 3, 2026 10:26PM
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