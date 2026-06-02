A protest was held at the annual Microsoft conference and activists and former workers talked about how MS was profiting from the genocide and data centers.

Microsoft workers and organizers rallied on June 2, 20226 against the companies role in supporting tech for genocide in Gaza and building Data Centers around the United States.Speakers talked about how MS is using cloud and AI in the murder and targeting of Palestinian people and the people of Lebanon and Iran.Additional Media:CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contractsfbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXdFormer Palantir workers condemn company's work with Trump administrationAI, Robotics, Worker Rights, Techno Fascists & The Future With Adrienne WilliamsCWA AWU Google & Amazon Tech Workers & Community Demand No Tech For Apartheid! Cancel Project NimbusGoogle Employees Speak out about Project Nimbus and Google's Culture of Silencing Diverse VoicesGoogle and Amazon Want More Defense Contracts, Despite Worker ProtestsGroup of Google workers wants an end to contract with Israeli governmentGoogle AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract ShowsGoogle Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico BorderGoogle’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for LaborTech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SFCWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contractsfbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXdProtesters: “Google, Amazon Cancel Apartheid Cloud Project”SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid IsrealGoogle Nimbus ContractGoogle AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract ShowsGoogle Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico BorderGoogle’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for LaborTech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SFProduction of Labor Video Project