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Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Labor & Workers

Microsoft Workers Protest War Profiteering & Data Centers at SF Conference

by LVP
Tue, Jun 2, 2026 8:00PM
A protest was held at the annual Microsoft conference and activists and former workers talked about how MS was profiting from the genocide and data centers.
A protest was held at the annual Microsoft conference and activists and former workers talked about how MS was profiting from the genocid...
original image (4032x3024)
Microsoft workers and organizers rallied on June 2, 20226 against the companies role in supporting tech for genocide in Gaza and building Data Centers around the United States.
Speakers talked about how MS is using cloud and AI in the murder and targeting of Palestinian people and the people of Lebanon and Iran.

Additional Media:
CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?
fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd

Former Palantir workers condemn company's work with Trump administration
https://www.npr.org/2025/05/05/nx-s1-5387514/palantir-workers-letter-trump

AI, Robotics, Worker Rights, Techno Fascists & The Future With Adrienne Williams
https://youtu.be/qdhsF9usPUE

CWA AWU Google & Amazon Tech Workers & Community Demand No Tech For Apartheid! Cancel Project Nimbus
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY

Google Employees Speak out about Project Nimbus and Google's Culture of Silencing Diverse Voices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GI-ePG0rTA

Google and Amazon Want More Defense Contracts, Despite Worker Protests
https://www.wired.com/story/google-and-amazon-want-more-defense-contracts-despite-worker-protests/

Group of Google workers wants an end to contract with Israeli government
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus

Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter

Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/

Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY

CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?
fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd

Protesters: “Google, Amazon Cancel Apartheid Cloud Project”
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=nuze.ink&set=a.780660014065352

SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid Isreal
https://youtu.be/g45pE1eVcHo

Google Nimbus Contract
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus

Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter

Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/

Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hg4fidzelbg
§Sign Protesting Micrsoft's Support For Genocide and War Crimes
by LVP
Tue, Jun 2, 2026 8:00PM
sm_img_5313.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Microsoft has built and is building date centers all over the world and are tracking Palestinians.
https://youtu.be/hg4fidzelbg
§MS Data Centers Destroy Communities
by LVP
Tue, Jun 2, 2026 8:00PM
David Solnet's Art was displayed at the entrance of the MS Conference
original image (2269x2363)
Artist David Solnet's are was desplayed at the entrance of the Microsoft festival.
https://youtu.be/hg4fidzelbg
§MS Data Centers Destroy Communities
by LVP
Tue, Jun 2, 2026 8:00PM
sm_img_5300_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Art Against Data Centers at Entrance to MS conference at Fort Mason.
https://youtu.be/hg4fidzelbg
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