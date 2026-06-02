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Hard Reset
Date:
Saturday, June 27, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Telematic Media Arts
Location Details:
Telematic Media Arts
323 10th St. @ Folsom (SoMa), San Francisco, CA 94103
323 10th St. @ Folsom (SoMa), San Francisco, CA 94103
Hard Reset is a performance project, sculpture, and video installation by artist Jill Miller, which employs the humiliations and ritualized punishments of sado-masochism as instruments of justice in the face of the environmental crisis, playfully asking: Is it possible to make the people who profit from technological systems answerable for the environmental destruction they cause through the erotic disciplining of the body?
Showing from June 27th-August 22nd
Showing from June 27th-August 22nd
For more information: https://www.tttelematiccc.com/hard-reset
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 2, 2026 5:52PM
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