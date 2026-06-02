Hard Reset

Date:

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Telematic Media Arts

Location Details:

Telematic Media Arts

323 10th St. @ Folsom (SoMa), San Francisco, CA 94103

Hard Reset is a performance project, sculpture, and video installation by artist Jill Miller, which employs the humiliations and ritualized punishments of sado-masochism as instruments of justice in the face of the environmental crisis, playfully asking: Is it possible to make the people who profit from technological systems answerable for the environmental destruction they cause through the erotic disciplining of the body?



Showing from June 27th-August 22nd