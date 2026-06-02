Democrats for Palestinian Rights - Bay Area. Film Screening

Date:

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Democrats for Palestinian RIghts - Bay Area

Location Details:

2901 Moorpark Ave. #110

San Jose, CA 95128

Democrats for Palestinian Rights - Bay area is hosting a screening of the film

"The Occupation of the American Mind" narrated by musician and activist Roger Waters of Pink Floyd.



Thursday June 11. 6:30 pm

2901 Moorpark Ave #110. San Jose CA. 95128



This film explores how the Israeli government , the United States government and the pro Israel lobby have joined forces, often with different motives, to shape American media coverage and public opinion of the ongoing illegal occupation of Palestine, using public relations and misinformation.