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Democrats for Palestinian Rights - Bay Area. Film Screening
Date:
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Democrats for Palestinian RIghts - Bay Area
Location Details:
2901 Moorpark Ave. #110
San Jose, CA 95128
San Jose, CA 95128
Democrats for Palestinian Rights - Bay area is hosting a screening of the film
"The Occupation of the American Mind" narrated by musician and activist Roger Waters of Pink Floyd.
Thursday June 11. 6:30 pm
2901 Moorpark Ave #110. San Jose CA. 95128
This film explores how the Israeli government , the United States government and the pro Israel lobby have joined forces, often with different motives, to shape American media coverage and public opinion of the ongoing illegal occupation of Palestine, using public relations and misinformation.
"The Occupation of the American Mind" narrated by musician and activist Roger Waters of Pink Floyd.
Thursday June 11. 6:30 pm
2901 Moorpark Ave #110. San Jose CA. 95128
This film explores how the Israeli government , the United States government and the pro Israel lobby have joined forces, often with different motives, to shape American media coverage and public opinion of the ongoing illegal occupation of Palestine, using public relations and misinformation.
For more information: https://www.democratsforpalestinianrights....
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 2, 2026 3:54PM
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