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Tech & Palestine Solidarity: How to Use Tech Safely in Our Activism
Date:
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Quakers for Peace in Palestine
Location Details:
How can we boycott complicit tech companies (as Palestinian leaders in the movement for racial equality in Palestine/Israel have asked us to do)? What reasonable alternatives are out there? How can we use technology safely in our activism and witness work?
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 2, 2026 2:53PM
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