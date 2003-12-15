Tech & Palestine Solidarity: How to Use Tech Safely in Our Activism

Date:

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Quakers for Peace in Palestine

Location Details:

How can we boycott complicit tech companies (as Palestinian leaders in the movement for racial equality in Palestine/Israel have asked us to do)? What reasonable alternatives are out there? How can we use technology safely in our activism and witness work?